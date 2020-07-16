Drama School Graduates Given Opportunity To Perform With West End Stars For Charity

Huge opportunity for 2020 drama school graduates! Performer Louis Rayneau has conceived a brand new project called Spotlight On The Future, which will enable 14 talented graduates to pair up with 14 seasoned performers to showcase their talent and raise money for three worthy charities.

The performances have now started and will be available to watch over coming weeks on YouTube channel, LouisTunes, with funds raised being distributed between Save The Children, Make A Wish Foundation and Acting For Others.

Seasoned professionals committed to take part are: Joanne Clifton (The Rocky Horror Show), Maria Coyne (Wicked), Jade Davies (West Side Story), Nikita Johal (Broken Wings), Genevieve Nicole (Pippin), Lucinda Lawrence (9 to 5), Hannah Grace Lawson (Les Miserables), Carl Man (Wicked), Nicholas McLean (Wicked), Natalie Paris (Six), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia The Party), Danielle Steers (Six), Luke Street (Jersey Boys) and Jason Winter (Kinky Boots).

Link to youtube channel; https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCh552kO45t4_k6mmxKNi5Mw/videos

And to make a donation, please visit; https://sponsorme.co.uk/louisrayneau/spotlight-on-the-future-volume-one.aspx

