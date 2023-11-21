Donmar Warehouse Reveals Lineup For Michael Longhurst's Final Season

Michael Longhurst's final season as Artistic Director of the Donmar has been announced.

The season opens with the world première of a brand-new play by Lucy Kirkwood – The Human Body. Longhurst will reunite with Ann Yee to co-direct his last production for the company, following their collaboration on the critically acclaimed Next to Normal. The production sees Keeley Hawes and Jack Davenport return to the stage.



Benedict Andrews then makes his Donmar debut with his new version of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard – with a cast led by Nina Hoss and Adeel Akhtar; then completing the season is Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust, directed by Matthew Xia.



In addition, this season sees the West End transfer of the sell-out production of Next to Normal directed by Michael Longhurst, to the Wyndham’s Theatre.



During his tenure, Michael championed new writing (including work by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Alice Birch, Jack Thorne and Lynn Nottage), intimate musicals (the sellout UK premieres of The Band’s Visit and Next to Normal) and a diverse range of talent alongside established voices, with highlights of his tenure including his Olivier Award-winning multi-cast production of Constellations, the 2020 critically acclaimed sound installation Blindness which toured the UK and internationally enabling venues worldwide to safely reopen in the wake of Covid.



During the closure, he co-led a £3.4M capital project to overhaul the front of house spaces and future-proof essential infrastructure across the whole building. Most recently he has supported the company as it adapts to operate as an independent charity after its departure from Arts Council England’s National Portfolio.

Despite this, he has grown the Donmar’s work in its local community and schools, including staging the UK premiere of Dawn King’s The Trials, and establishing an annual schools tour. Michael has also been committed to supporting the next generation of theatre-makers, creating the Donmar’s CATALYST programme, which seeks to reduce barriers to careers in the theatre industry for those currently underrepresented.

Michael Longhurst said today, “It has been an unalloyed privilege to helm The Donmar Warehouse for the last five years. There is nowhere more special to me than its auditorium, the moment before the house opens. It vibrates with possibility, awaiting a fresh wall of eyes and hearts to embrace it. A tiny breath of quiet on what has been an exhilarating journey through a tumultuous time for our industry.”



“As I share this final new season, which echoes with revolution, celebrates change and the power of community - and which draws together an incredible collection of International Artists and stories - I want to say thank you to all the audiences, staff and artists who have shared this journey with me and animated our space. I truly hope you enjoy the shows.”



The celebration of community extends with Donmar OpenHouse, a long weekend of free performances and events for groups which the Donmar has extended and deepened its ties with during Longhurst’s five-year tenure: schools and community groups in Camden and Westminster, early career and emerging theatre artists, and young people. Donmar OpenHouse is presented in partnership with Open Door.



Priority booking for The Human Body, The Cherry Orchard and Primary Trust opens from Tuesday 21 November, with public booking opening on Friday 1 December.

For Next to Normal, priority booking opens from Monday 27 November, with public booking on Friday 1 December.

Michael Longhurst announced he was leaving The Donmar Warehouse in January. His replacement will be Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre artistic director Timothy Sheader, who takes over at the Donmar in March 2024.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks