Donmar Warehouse Announces Mandatory Face Covering Policy

Dec. 2, 2021  
The Donmar Warehouse has released the following statement announcing their mandatory face covering policy:

Following the most recent government guidance, The Donmar Warehouse has made the decision to mandate the use of face coverings at all times in our theatre, including in the auditorium, and to ask for proof of Covid vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.

Those who are exempt, those eating or drinking in the bar areas and those aged under 12 will not be required to wear a face covering.

If you arrive at the theatre and do not have a mask, our Front of House team will be happy to provide you with one. We will refund tickets if bookers are unable to comply with this policy.

We ask all audiences to bring either proof of double vaccination, proof of a negative lateral flow test or proof of natural immunity. If you have tested positive for Covid-19 please do not come to the theatre. Please contact the Box Office within 24 hours of the performance to arrange a refund or to hold the value of your tickets on account.

The Donmar is a small, intimate venue where audiences are never more than four rows away from actors on stage, and we are grateful to all our customers for observing Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of fellow audience members, the Donmar staff and our performers.

