Donmar Warehouse Announces Full Casting For TEENAGE DICK

The Donmar Warehouse announces the full cast for Teenage Dick, Mike Lew's darkly comic take on Shakespeare's Richard III, directed by Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst. Joining previously announced cast Daniel Monks and Susan Wokoma are Callum Adams, Alice Hewkin, Siena Kelly and Ruth Madeley.

As winter formal gives way to glorious spring fling, Richard - the class loser - lusts for power at Roseland High.

After years of torment due to his hemiplegia, Richard plots the ultimate rise in power: to become president of his senior class. But like all teenagers, and all despots, he is faced with the hardest question of all: is it better to be loved, or feared?

Continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences, the Donmar has simplified ticket access schemes with DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. Donmar Daily Release sees a minimum of 40 additional tickets are released for sale every morning for performances seven days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.

The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged 16-25, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with Teenage Dick. Tickets for performances across the production will be released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences via the Donmar's PAY IT FORWARD scheme. These donations have enabled the Donmar to allocate more than 18,000 free tickets to those aged under 26.

Before Teenage Dick takes to the Donmar stage [BLANK] a new play by Alice Birch, in a co-production with Clean Break, runs at the Donmar until 30 November. In early 2020 Lyndsey Turner revives Far Away. Caryl Churchill's play about a world sliding into chaos receives a new production at the Donmar, twenty years on from its explosive premiere.

Mike Lew's (Writer) plays include Teenage Dick (Ma-Yi at the Public and Artists Rep productions; Public Studio, O'Neill, OSF workshops), Tiger Style! (Olney, Huntington, La Jolla Playhouse, and Alliance productions; O'Neill and CTG workshops), Bike America (Ma-Yi and Alliance productions), microcrisis (Ma-Yi, InterAct and Next Act productions), Moustache Guys, and the book to the musical Bhangin' It (Richard Rodgers Award; La Jolla Playhouse, Project Springboard, and Rhinebeck Writers Retreat workshops). He is a Tony voter, Dramatists Guild Council member, and a resident of New Dramatists. Mike's honours include a Mellon National Playwrights Residency at Ma-Yi and La Jolla Playhouse Artist-in-Residence, both with Rehana Lew Mirza; Lark Venturous and NYFA fellowships; and the PEN Emerging Playwright, Lanford Wilson, Helen Merrill, Heideman, and Kendeda awards. Education: Juilliard, Yale.

Callum Adams (Eddie Ivy) makes his Donmar Warehouse debut in Teenage Dick. Callum trained at the Drama Centre. His previous theatre includes Sweat (Pioneer Theatre, Salt Lake City). For television his credits include Berlin Station, Humans, The Blacklist, Episodes and Blue Bloods. His film credits include Megan Leavey.

Alice Hewkin (Clarissa Duke) returns to the Donmar Warehouse after her role as Carla in Josie Rourke's production of The Vote in 2015. Her other theatre credits include Kiki's Delivery Service (Southwark Playhouse), The Sugar-coated Bullets of the Bourgeoisie (Arcola), Clickbait (Theatre 503) and To Avoid Precipice Cling to Rock (Babolin Theatre). Her television credits include Emily in Paris, Sex Education, The Athena, Stan Lee's Lucky Man, The Crown, Doctor Who, Cuckoo, Stella, Fish Bowl, Teacup Travels, Game of Thrones and The Baker Street Irregulars. Her film credits include The Mummy and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Siena Kelly (Anne Margaret) makes her Donmar Warehouse debut in Teenage Dick. Her theatre credits include Describe the Night (Hampstead), A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic), On The Town (Regent's Park Open Air), Little Red Riding Hood (National Youth Ballet) and Water Babies: The Musical (Curve Leicester). Her television credits include Adult Material, Temple and Vanity Fair. Siena trained at the Arts Educational School.

Ruth Madeley (Barbara "Buck" Buckingham) makes her Donmar Warehouse debut in Teenage Dick. Her theatre credits include The Greatest Wealth (The Old Vic). Her television credits include Years and Years, Brexit, The Rook, Pure, Katy, Cold Feet, 5x5, Outnumbered, The Level, Fresh Meat, Scrims, Half Moon Investigations and Don't Take My Baby, for which Ruth was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actress.

Daniel Monks (Richard) makes his Donmar Warehouse debut in Teenage Dick. In 2018, he was nominated for the Australian Academy Award (AACTA) for Best Lead Actor in a Film for his debut feature film Pulse. He has also received Helpmann and Green Room Award nominations for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his Australian mainstage debut The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man, written by Tom Wright and directed by Matthew Lutton at Malthouse Theatre. He was a finalist for the 2017 Heath Ledger Scholarship and was nominated for Best Actor at the 2016 WA Screen Awards. In 2015, he received the Arts Award at the NSW/ACT Young Achiever Awards, and he was awarded the Young Filmmaker of the Year at the 2014 WA Screen Awards. In 2019, he appeared in William Golding's Lord of the Flies at Sydney Theatre Company, directed by Kip Williams, alongside Mia Wasikowska & Eliza Scanlen. As a filmmaker, he wrote, produced, edited and played the lead in the feature film Pulse, which won the Busan Bank Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2017; the first Australian film to ever do so. It also screened at BFI Flare London LGBT Film Festival 2018, Sydney Film Festival 2017, and was the Centrepiece Film of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival 2017. He is a graduate of the Australian Film Television & Radio School (AFTRS), and his short films have screened at more than 50 film festivals worldwide. He is an Ambassador for the Starlight Children's Foundation, and in 2018, he was named the Ambassador for People with Disabilities Australia at the 40th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade.

Susan Wokoma (Elizabeth York) returns to the Donmar Warehouse after appearing in the acclaimed all female productions of Julius Caesar and Henry IV directed by Phyllida Lloyd which also transferred to St. Ann's Warehouse in New York. Her theatre credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park Open Air), Labour of Love (Noël Coward), A Raisin in the Sun (Sheffield Crucible), Game, Dream Pill (Almeida), Hotel (National Theatre) and Three Birds (Royal Exchange, Manchester/Bush) for which she received an Offie Award nomination for Best Female Performance. Television credits include: Year of the Rabbit, Chewing Gum, Crazyhead,for which she was selected by BAFTA as a Breakthrough Brit, and Porters.

TEENAGE DICK received its world premiere by Ma-Yi Theater Company; Ralph B. Peña, Producing Artistic Director, June 20, 2018 at The Public Theater, New York, NY.

TEENAGE DICK was developed during a residency at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference in 2016. Preston Whiteway, Executive Director; Wendy C. Goldberg, Artistic Director.





