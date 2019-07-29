Disney's THE LION KING Returns To Wales Millennium Centre Summer 2020

The Walt Disney Company UK and Ireland and Wales Millennium Centre have today announced that Disney's The Lion King will return to the Centre's Donald Gordon Theatre in summer 2020.

The iconic musical will come to Cardiff for seven weeks from 9 July to 29 August 2020. Tickets go on sale in September 2019 and patrons can sign up for priority access to tickets at either www.thelionking.co.uk or www.wmc.org.uk/thelionking from today (Monday 29 July 2019).

The UK cities of The Lion King tour are exclusively supported by VeryMe Rewards from Vodafone UK. Vodafone customers will be able to access the pre-sale tickets through the My Vodafone app 24 hours before they become available elsewhere, on Thursday 5 September 2019.

Over 130,000 people experienced the production across a 10-week, record-breaking season when it last visited the Centre in 2014, generating an estimated £5 million for the local economy.

Graeme Farrow, Artistic & Creative Director at Wales Millennium Centre, said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming this incredible musical back to Wales Millennium Centre next summer. It's a timeless production which captures the imagination of audiences - both young and old."

This year, The Lion King celebrates an incredible 20 years in the West End. The musical had its premiere in London on 19 October 1999 at the Lyceum Theatre, which remains its home in London.

Wales Millennium Centre Platinum and Gold Members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets from 10am on Friday 6 September 2019 and Promise Members can buy tickets from 10am on Monday 9 September 2019.

The official Disney and Wales Millennium Centre priority on sale opens at 8am on Monday 16 September 2019 (please note that this is online only and sign up is required).

Tickets will be going on general sale online from 8am, and available from 9am on the phone and in person on Tuesday 17 September 2019, with demand expected to be huge.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thelionking.co.uk or www.wmc.org.uk





