Disney's FROZEN Partners With Central Saint Martins Ba Fashion Students To Create FROZEN-Inspired High Fashion

Disney's Frozen today announces a brand-new partnership with Central Saint Martins BA Fashion (Womenswear and Menswear) programme for the Autumn 2021 term. Students have been tasked with creating high-fashion, abstract interpretations of Tony and Olivier Award-winning Scenic and Costume Designer Christopher Oram's designs.

80 students from around the world are participating, grouped into teams. Each team will create Frozen inspired fashion looks. The process will be mentored and assessed throughout, with the final presentations made to a panel of judges including Natasha Ward - Costume Supervisor and Tim Gradwell - Head of Wardrobe both on Frozen, Ella Dolphin, Chief Executive of Stylist Group and Tom Gormer, Photography and Specials Director for Stylist Magazine, in early December, alongside their tutors who will provide constructive feedback and a thorough assessment of their work.

Disney will then select up to three teams which will have a selection of their work displayed in Covent Garden's Central Avenue in the iconic Market Building from 10th December.

This installation will sit alongside the other Frozen the Musical moments taking place across the estate this festive season, as part of the long-term collaboration between Covent Garden and Disney. Covent Garden has been transformed into a magical Frozen world for visitors with a Frozen forest at the entrance to the Market Building, dusted with snow hourly and playing an instrumental rendition of 'Let It Go', and a takeover of the Insta-famous Infinity Chamber, running alongside a range of festive activities across the estate.

Fiona Pearce, Marketing Director for Disney Theatrical Productions, said today, "Disney's ethos has always been about inspiring the creative voices of tomorrow, and we're delighted to partner with Central Saint Martin's on a collaboration around our new production of Frozen. The shear artistry of the world Christopher Oram has created on stage will provide springboard for the students' creations, and we look forward to seeing the results of their collaborations."

Sarah Gresty, BA Fashion Course Leader says "BA Fashion at Central Saint Martins is thrilled to be working with Disney. Our relationship started over 20 years ago and we are very excited to have the opportunity to work on Frozen this year.

"Our students and staff are extremely inspired by the Frozen story and the costumes and set design from the theatre production are stunning.

"Our students loved being able to engage with Christopher Oram and Tasha Ward at the project briefing in the Drury Lane Theatre was an invaluable catalyst for the project.

We enjoyed presenting the students' reactions and final projects to Disney and we are confident everyone involved will be delighted with the final outcomes."