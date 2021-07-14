Disney Releases New Tickets For FROZEN; Announces Rush Policy For THE LION KING, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and More

With the return to full live performance, Disney Theatrical Productions is introducing several new initiatives to welcome audiences back to the theatre, and to increase accessibility across their productions.

Simon Vickers, General Manager Disney Tickets, said today, "As we return to the stage. with The Lion King reopening at the Lyceum Theatre at the end of the month, and brand-new productions of Frozen and Beauty and the Beast to begin performances in August, we aim to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy these shows. Theatre is here to be shared and we want to open our doors to audiences in London and across the UK, enabling access for all so that we can join together in the much-needed joy these timeless classic stories provide."

To celebrate Frozen rehearsals beginning in London, ahead of opening next month at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, further tickets are being released across all performances for the first booking block from 27 August to 22 April 2022. These will be released from Wednesday 14 July at 10am, with availability now across previously sold-out performances.

For Frozen, Beauty and the Beast opening on tour next month; and The Lion King returning to the West End and on tour, a new rush programme will be introduced across all three productions with tickets available at just £20 for every performance. Disney Day Seats will be available to purchase on the day of the performance from 10am, beginning with The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre on 29 July, with other productions added later. Guests will need to register in advance to access Disney Day Seats by visiting www.DisneyTickets.co.uk/DaySeats

Also announced today, Disney Tickets is launching an exclusive Flexible Group Ticket pricing policy which allows options to be tailored to particular group bookings. Group organisers can discuss bespoke pricing and payment plans with Disney Tickets Group Sales, to enable group bookings to suit a range of budgets.

Additional relaxed performances are announced across Disney productions with further planned for future booking blocks.

The Disney Day Seats service will roll out on other productions later this summer. Visit www.DisneyTickets.co.uk/DaySeats

For further information on Flexible Group Ticket pricing policy, contact Disney Ticket Group Sales www.DisneyTicketsGroups.co.uk