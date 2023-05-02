Director and Writer Adam Brace Dies Aged 43

Director and writer Adam Brace has died at the age of 43.

Adam was dramaturg and then associate director at Soho Theatre.

Soho Theatre and United Agents released the following statement:

It is with deep sadness we announce that our much-loved friend, colleague and client Adam Brace died on Saturday 29th April.

Adam was a director, co-creator, dramaturg, script editor and writer. He was a unique talent of our time, working with artists all over the world across theatre, comedy and performance. With enormous range and variety, his work won many accolades and awards, though he was fiercely proud of all of his shows and the artists he worked with. He loved working with them, and everyone loved working with him.

As a playwright Adam's canvas was large. He leaves two powerful, resonant full-length plays, Stovepipe (HighTide/ Bush/ National) and They Drink It In The Congo (Almeida) both published by Faber & Faber and a short play, Midnight Your Time, written for Diana Quick and HighTide, that was revived by the Donmar in 2020 as one of the highlights of 'lock-down' online theatre.

From 2016 he worked as Soho Theatre's Dramaturg and then Associate Director, where he found his gear as a director and a collaborator. His creative generosity, laconic joyfulness - his 'Braceness' - lives on in his collaborators and their work.

Adam was a vital part of Soho Theatre at every level, and it's hard to imagine the company, or the work on its stages, without him. He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and collaborators. Our thoughts and love are with them, and particularly his partner Becca, his mum and step-dad Nikki and Nigel, and his brothers Tim and Alex.

Adam was 43 and died after a short illness. There will be an event in his memory with further details to follow.

Tributes are being paid on Twitter. Writer Lucy Prebble said: "I will miss Adam Brace so much. One summer we ran into each other on the street and ended up in a drink in the sunshine through to the same time next day, setting theatre right. I always hoped whenever I arrived in a strange room he'd be there. I will still hope that."

Almeida Theatre tweeted: "We are so sad to hear of Adam Brace's passing. A huge loss - he will be greatly missed. We were lucky to produce Adam's play They Drink It In The Congo in 2016. Our thoughts go out to all his family and friends."

Alex Edelman, who worked with Adam on his show Just For Us, said: "Adam Brace passed away on Saturday at the ludicrously unfair age of 43. He was my closest collaborator for more than a decade, but more importantly, he was one of my closest friends. I don't feel ready to acknowledge the magnitude of this loss, but I already feel it...and his death isn't just a profound loss to the acts he worked with, his partner Becca, and his loving family, but also audiences who will now be deprived of the precision, joy, and dynamism that he brought out of everyone who was lucky enough to collaborate with him. I am bereft."

Photo Credit: Rebecca Biscuit