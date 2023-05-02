Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Director and Writer Adam Brace Dies Aged 43

There will be an event in his memory with further details to follow.

May. 02, 2023  
Director and Writer Adam Brace Dies Aged 43

Director and writer Adam Brace has died at the age of 43.

Adam was dramaturg and then associate director at Soho Theatre.

Soho Theatre and United Agents released the following statement:

It is with deep sadness we announce that our much-loved friend, colleague and client Adam Brace died on Saturday 29th April.

Adam was a director, co-creator, dramaturg, script editor and writer. He was a unique talent of our time, working with artists all over the world across theatre, comedy and performance. With enormous range and variety, his work won many accolades and awards, though he was fiercely proud of all of his shows and the artists he worked with. He loved working with them, and everyone loved working with him.

As a playwright Adam's canvas was large. He leaves two powerful, resonant full-length plays, Stovepipe (HighTide/ Bush/ National) and They Drink It In The Congo (Almeida) both published by Faber & Faber and a short play, Midnight Your Time, written for Diana Quick and HighTide, that was revived by the Donmar in 2020 as one of the highlights of 'lock-down' online theatre.

From 2016 he worked as Soho Theatre's Dramaturg and then Associate Director, where he found his gear as a director and a collaborator. His creative generosity, laconic joyfulness - his 'Braceness' - lives on in his collaborators and their work.

Adam was a vital part of Soho Theatre at every level, and it's hard to imagine the company, or the work on its stages, without him. He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and collaborators. Our thoughts and love are with them, and particularly his partner Becca, his mum and step-dad Nikki and Nigel, and his brothers Tim and Alex.

Adam was 43 and died after a short illness. There will be an event in his memory with further details to follow.

Tributes are being paid on Twitter. Writer Lucy Prebble said: "I will miss Adam Brace so much. One summer we ran into each other on the street and ended up in a drink in the sunshine through to the same time next day, setting theatre right. I always hoped whenever I arrived in a strange room he'd be there. I will still hope that."

Almeida Theatre tweeted: "We are so sad to hear of Adam Brace's passing. A huge loss - he will be greatly missed. We were lucky to produce Adam's play They Drink It In The Congo in 2016. Our thoughts go out to all his family and friends."

Alex Edelman, who worked with Adam on his show Just For Us, said: "Adam Brace passed away on Saturday at the ludicrously unfair age of 43. He was my closest collaborator for more than a decade, but more importantly, he was one of my closest friends. I don't feel ready to acknowledge the magnitude of this loss, but I already feel it...and his death isn't just a profound loss to the acts he worked with, his partner Becca, and his loving family, but also audiences who will now be deprived of the precision, joy, and dynamism that he brought out of everyone who was lucky enough to collaborate with him. I am bereft."

Photo Credit: Rebecca Biscuit



Related Stories
Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92 Photo
Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92
According to an obituary in the New York Times, TheatreWorks USA co-founder Charles Hull passed away on April 14 at the age of 92.
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away Photo
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away
His Broadway theater credits include Porgy and Bess (London production by Trevor Nunn), Sinatra At The Palladium, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate (2000 Tony Award), Bells Are Ringing, Flower Drum Song, Parade, The Life, Cyrano, The Goodbye Girl, Will Rogers Follies, and Sinatra At Radio City. 
Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79 Photo
Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79
Broadway World is saddened to report that Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. Srpinger was seen on Broadway as The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago. A rock opera based on Springer's talk show premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 after winning numerous awards in London.
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96 Photo
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and singer Harry Belafonte has died at age 96. Belafonte was an American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor. He is one of the most successful Jamaican-American pop stars in history.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Director and Writer Adam Brace Dies Aged 43Director and Writer Adam Brace Dies Aged 43
May 2, 2023

Director and writer Adam Brace has died at the age of 43 after a short illness. There will be an event in his memory with further details to follow.
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERTBBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT
May 2, 2023

Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, rock ‘n’ roll legend Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger will be part of the line-up for the Coronation Concert on Sunday 7 May. They will be joined by singer Olly Murs, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and JERUB, and winner of The Piano, Lucy, whilst Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.
Show Of The Month: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at the Adelphi TheatreShow Of The Month: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at the Adelphi Theatre
May 2, 2023

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. Tickets from £25.
Details of Staging Released Ahead of CORONATION CONCERTDetails of Staging Released Ahead of CORONATION CONCERT
May 2, 2023

The Coronation Concert stage design has been developed with a unique vision to respond to its historic site and occasion. For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world, and attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK.
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For MayTHE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May
May 1, 2023

As we wait to throw off our thermals and the sun to show its face, London has some theatrical treats to tickle your tastebuds this May.
share