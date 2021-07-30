Delfont Mackintosh Theatres Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test

Delfont Mackintosh has announced that all audience members will need to bring proof of double-vaccination to be allowed admittance into their theaters. Alternatively, theatregoers can provide a recent negative lateral flow test or natural immunity.

This can be done via one of the following ways:

proof of full vaccination should you have received both doses at least 14 days prior to your performance time. You can present this certification via the NHS COVID Pass within the NHS App, or internationally recognised equivalent. If you do not have a smart phone, please click here for details of how to request an NHS COVID Pass letter.

present proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test via the NHS COVID App, or a text message or email from the NHS Test and Trace. This test must be taken within 48 hours of your performance time; or

should you have natural immunity based on a positive PCR test taken within 180 days of the performance, please present this proof via the NHS COVID Pass within the NHS App.

Please note that this only applies to audience members aged 18 and over. Attendees under the age of 18 will be asked for verbal confirmation (by them or by a parent or guardian on their behalf) that they have not received a positive test for COVID-19 and are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

