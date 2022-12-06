Deafinitely Theatre Release The Final Talking Hands Films As Part Of Its 20th Anniversary Celebrations

As part of its 20th Anniversary celebrations, Deafinitely Theatre, in association with Paines Plough, today release the final two films in their Talking Hands series. The short films are each performed in British Sign Language and were created as a response to the deaf experience of the coronavirus pandemic, extending Deafinitely Theatre's commitment to providing opportunities to deaf artists at a time when creative live theatre wasn't possible.

Completing the series, directed by Artistic Director Paul Garfield, is Life, It Goes On by Abigail Gorman, starring Bea Webster; and The Woman I Am written and performed by Samantha Pearsall. These will be available from today alongside the previously released I Still Blame Myself by Lianne Herbert, starring Cherie Gordon; Keeping Hope by Melissa Mostyn starring Nadia Nadarajah; and Lockdown Hairy written and performed by EJ Raymond.

The series is available to watch in full at www.deafinitelytheatre.co.uk/talking-hands.

Paula Garfield, Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, said today "I am so pleased to launch the final two Talking Hands films to complete the series of five monologues. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Deafinitely Theatre commissioned five female and non-binary writers from diverse backgrounds to write about their personal experiences in lockdown and I'm so grateful for their openness, honesty and bravery in telling these stories and shining a light on the experience of the deaf community.

My aim has long been to give a platform to deaf writing talent and provide opportunities for new writers to showcase their skills. We need more deaf voices writing for theatre, film and TV and I'm proud to have been on this journey with these five wonderful writers to make these short films in British Sign Language. I hope audiences will be inspired to watch, learn and open their minds to what life was like for deaf people during the national lockdowns."