Deafinitely Theatre Release The Final Talking Hands Films As Part Of Its 20th Anniversary Celebrations
The short films are each performed in British Sign Language and were created as a response to the deaf experience of the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of its 20th Anniversary celebrations, Deafinitely Theatre, in association with Paines Plough, today release the final two films in their Talking Hands series. The short films are each performed in British Sign Language and were created as a response to the deaf experience of the coronavirus pandemic, extending Deafinitely Theatre's commitment to providing opportunities to deaf artists at a time when creative live theatre wasn't possible.
Completing the series, directed by Artistic Director Paul Garfield, is Life, It Goes On by Abigail Gorman, starring Bea Webster; and The Woman I Am written and performed by Samantha Pearsall. These will be available from today alongside the previously released I Still Blame Myself by Lianne Herbert, starring Cherie Gordon; Keeping Hope by Melissa Mostyn starring Nadia Nadarajah; and Lockdown Hairy written and performed by EJ Raymond.
The series is available to watch in full at www.deafinitelytheatre.co.uk/talking-hands.
Paula Garfield, Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, said today "I am so pleased to launch the final two Talking Hands films to complete the series of five monologues. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Deafinitely Theatre commissioned five female and non-binary writers from diverse backgrounds to write about their personal experiences in lockdown and I'm so grateful for their openness, honesty and bravery in telling these stories and shining a light on the experience of the deaf community.
My aim has long been to give a platform to deaf writing talent and provide opportunities for new writers to showcase their skills. We need more deaf voices writing for theatre, film and TV and I'm proud to have been on this journey with these five wonderful writers to make these short films in British Sign Language. I hope audiences will be inspired to watch, learn and open their minds to what life was like for deaf people during the national lockdowns."
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.
London Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Gavin Bryars's 'Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet' Next Month
December 5, 2022
The London Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Gavin Bryars's Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet on Wednesday 11 January at St John's Waterloo in two concerts; one public performance and the other a relaxed event for invited homeless community groups.
Southbank Centre Announces New Partnership With Intelligence Squared Alongside Spring Literature Season
December 5, 2022
The Southbank Centre has announced its Spring 2023 Literature Season taking place from the new year until the end of May. The season welcomes a brand new partnership with Intelligence Squared which brings together leading experts to tackle today's most topical debates, as well as a powerful line-up of authors, activists, poets and politicians in conversation.
GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE SCENES FROM THE INQUIRY Comes to Three London Venues in 2023
December 5, 2022
Grenfell: System Failure asks those further vital questions raised at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry since the critically acclaimed 2021 play Grenfell: Value Engineering.
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
December 4, 2022
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellen and John Bishop in the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre (15 December – 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.