Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Dawn Butler MP and Rachna Sundaram Join National Youth Theatre Board Of Trustees

Learn more about the new trustees here!

Nov. 28, 2022  
Dawn Butler MP and Rachna Sundaram Join National Youth Theatre Board Of Trustees

National Youth Theatre will welcome Dawn Butler MP and Accenture's Rachna Sundaram to the charity's Board of Trustees.

Dawn Butler MP is the Labour MP for Brent Central and previously served as Minister for Young Citizens and Youth Engagement and Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office, becoming the first elected African-Caribbean woman to become a Government Minister in the UK. Rachna Sundaram is Managing Director at Accenture leading one of their Digital Businesses across Europe and has 20 years of experience working in digital. They both share a passion for the arts, young people and diversity and inclusion and join NYT's existing trustees: Dawn Airey (Chair), Tania Black, Johnny Capps, Sylvia Darkwa-Ohemeng, Simon Davies, Janet Ellis MBE, Graham Elton, Mary FitzPatrick (Equality Lead), David Hockley, Jessica Hung Han Yun, Tobi Kyeremateng, Nicola Howson, Tim Lloyd-Hughes, Johnny Moore (Finance Chair), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Vice Chair), Dr Simon Stockill (Safeguarding Lead) and Daniel York Loh. The two new additions to the board follow the recent announcement that the pioneering youth arts charity will remain a member of Arts Council England's National Portfolio of Organisations for the next three years and as it celebrates the tenth year anniversary of the renowned NYT REP Company.

The NYT REP Company was launched as a free industry-based alternative to formal training in response to the rise in tuition fees in 2012 and over the past ten years has welcomed 154 young performers, offering the equivalent of £1.3m of free training. The NYT REP has reached over 100,000 audience members by putting young talent centre stage in the West End and at leading UK theatres. 2023 will see them present Bola Agbaje's Gone Too Far at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Much Ado About Nothing remixed by Debris Stevenson in the West End's Duke of York's Theatre and the Bakkhai in a new version at the new NYT Workshop Theatre. 95% of graduates from the NYT REP have gone on to work professional in the creative industries and include BAFTA Nominee Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London), Lauren Lyle (ITV's Karen Pirie), Jenny Walser (Netflix's Heartstopper), Shiv Jalota (BBC's EastEnders), Chinenye Ezeudu (Netflix's Sex Education) and Seraphina Beh (Netflix's Top Boy). 2023 will also see NYT partner with LEEDS 2023 on a major new summer project, release a film of their Climate Cabaret, which premiered at COP26, and deliver thousands of creative opportunities around the UK.

Dawn Airey, Chair of the NYT Board said: (DRAFT) "It's my pleasure to welcome Dawn and Rachna, two brilliant new additions to our Board of Trustees. Working alongside our existing multi-skilled Team, their expertise, experience and passion will be invaluable as we fight for more support and creative opportunities for the young people that we serve."

Dawn Butler said: "It is an honour to join the National Youth Theatre as a Trustee. Theatre can and should be a positive force for inclusion and creating social change, and I am passionate about giving opportunities and a voice to those young people that are often excluded or underrepresented within the arts. I look forward to supporting the empowerment of young people from all backgrounds so they can fulfil their dreams and creative ambitions, and so that we produce even more theatre that showcases the UK's diverse talent. I can't wait to get started with the National Youth Theatre and am excited about what we can achieve together."

Rachna Sundaram, a Managing Director at leading global professional services company Accenture, said: DRAFT "I believe the arts has the power to lift spirits and elevate both those who create it and audiences in equal measure. It's a pleasure and a privilege to bring my commercial acumen and digital experience from the corporate world to support the NYT's efforts to engage and attract talent, increase access and reach new audiences. I look forward to learning from and engaging with a diverse and experienced group of Trustees."



Review: TOP HAT, The Mill at Sonning Photo
Review: TOP HAT, The Mill at Sonning
West of London, the Mill at Sonning is hugged on either side by the Thames and neighbours George Clooney’s 17th century mansion. The venue, which provides all its audience members with a sumptuous buffet dinner before the evening’s entertainment, is currently hosting a toe-tapping revival of Top Hat, their 2021 Christmas show which has returned for more ovations.
Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal B Photo
Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal Brighton
See photos of Peter James meeting his new Roy Grace - George Rainsford - at Theatre Royal Brighton. 
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to Present Debut UK Tour Featuring SWAN LAKE, GIS Photo
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to Present Debut UK Tour Featuring SWAN LAKE, GISELLE & More
 Raymond Gubbay Limited has announced details for the international soloists who’ll be coming to the UK to dance with the Varna International Ballet and Orchestra as the company visits the UK for the very first time in their 75-year history.
SoreSlap Theatre on MORE BLACKS, MORE DOGS, MORE IRISH at Alphabetti Theatre Photo
SoreSlap Theatre on MORE BLACKS, MORE DOGS, MORE IRISH at Alphabetti Theatre
Rhian Jade and Papi Jeovani of SoreSlap Theatre talk us through their new play, MORE BLACKS, MORE DOGS, MORE IRISH at Alphabetti Theatre until 3 December.

More Hot Stories For You


Olivier Award Stolen From Musical Con Has Been FoundOlivier Award Stolen From Musical Con Has Been Found
November 25, 2022

The Olivier Award, which had been stolen during October's Musical Con, has been found! The fan convention took place at ExCeL London in October. The event was the first of its kind and brought together 10,000 musical theatre fans for a celebration of musicals.
Photos: First Look at THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Adaptation at Wilton's Music HallPhotos: First Look at THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Adaptation at Wilton's Music Hall
November 25, 2022

Get a first look at Kenneth Grahame's compelling The Wind in the Willows, now playing at Wilton's Music Hall, in a brand-new version. The Wind in the Willows Wilton's by acclaimed children's author Piers Torday will immerse adults and children into the charming and playful world of Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad.
WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Announces Charity Partnership With StrongMenWICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Announces Charity Partnership With StrongMen
November 25, 2022

Paul Morrissey, Christopher Wheeler, and Molly Morris, in association with Park Theatre, are partnering with StrongMen.
Michael D. Xavier, Simon Bailey, Emma Kingston & More to Take Part in Christmas Concert at The Actor's ChurchMichael D. Xavier, Simon Bailey, Emma Kingston & More to Take Part in Christmas Concert at The Actor's Church
November 25, 2022

A stellar line-up of 12 musical theatre Stars, along with host Michael D. Xavier, will bring festive stardust and glitter to Covent Garden's The Actor's Church on the Sunday before Christmas, as they perform in a special concert in aid of Children with Cancer UK (CwCUK) accompanied by the students of MX Masterclass (MXM).
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA Panto at Theatre Royal Stratford EastPhotos: First Look at CINDERELLA Panto at Theatre Royal Stratford East
November 25, 2022

Get a first look at Theatre Royal Stratford East's Cinderella, which will be made available for streaming from 23 December 2022 – 07 January 2023.
share