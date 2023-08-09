David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices

David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices

David Tennant has said that 'ludicrous' theatre prices threaten future of British TV and film.

Speaking on the latest podcast from the Radio Times, he spoke with host Kelly-Anne Taylor saying 

“Live theatre is expensive and it’s increasingly expensive to run and therefore the ticket prices are increasingly expensive and that’s a difficult thing to rationalise.

“Because obviously I would like to imagine that that’s something that everyone should be allowed to enjoy and yet when I’m in a show in the West End I’m aware that there are tickets selling for ludicrous amounts of money."

“But they get sold, at which point you think, ‘Well, what’s the theatre management supposed to do?’ — if it’s a commercial enterprise, should they be expected to give tickets away?”

“The danger is you’re strangling the next generation of an audience coming through,” he said.

“We want these industries to be sustainable because in this country — it’s true around the world but it’s very true in this country — what happens in the theatre sponsors, promotes and feeds into what happens on our screens. People, like Steve Daldry, like Peter Morgan, like Jack Thorne, who are the creators of our bigger TV and film successes, they started in the theatres and they started in subsidised theatre.”

Tennant's thoughts echo those of Sir Derek Jacobi, who stated that high ticket prices were making theatre "elitist"

According to a survey by The Stage, the average most expensive ticket for West End productions in 2023 was £141.37, with shows such as Cabaret charging up to £300 for a ticket. The cheapest ticket available for a musical this year was for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic, at £14.50, including a transaction fee.

Photo: David Tennant in GOOD

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



