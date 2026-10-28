Dates Set For THE GREATEST SHOWMAN THE MUSICAL at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

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The new stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 5 May 2027, with previews from 14 April, and booking to 2 October 2027.

Priority booking opens on 3 November, with public booking opening on 18 November at 12pm GMT. The priority access booking list is now closed.

The Greatest Showman The Musical stars Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz). Further casting to be announced.

The musical will feature the GRAMMY Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated songs by EGOT winners Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars,” “Never Enough” and the Golden Globe Award-winning “This Is Me,” together with their brand-new songs written especially for the musical.

Based on the 20th Century Studios motion picture with story by Jenny Bicks, The Greatest Showman is the first 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. The Seelig Group, a producer of the original film, is also a producer of the musical.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 15 Hrs 41 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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