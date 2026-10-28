Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Dates Set For THE GREATEST SHOWMAN THE MUSICAL at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The stage adaptation features Oliver Tompsett, Samantha Barks, and Ben Joyce in the cast and creative direction by Casey Nicholaw.
The new stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 5 May 2027, with previews from 14 April, and booking to 2 October 2027.
Priority booking opens on 3 November, with public booking opening on 18 November at 12pm GMT. The priority access booking list is now closed.
The Greatest Showman The Musical stars Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz). Further casting to be announced.
The musical will feature the GRAMMY Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated songs by EGOT winners Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Come Alive,” “Rewrite the Stars,” “Never Enough” and the Golden Globe Award-winning “This Is Me,” together with their brand-new songs written especially for the musical.
Based on the 20th Century Studios motion picture with story by Jenny Bicks, The Greatest Showman is the first 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. The Seelig Group, a producer of the original film, is also a producer of the musical.
Completing the creative team are Alex Lacamoire (Music Supervision, Incidental & Dance Music Arrangements and Orchestrations), David Korins (Scenic Design), Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (Costume Design); Natasha Katz (Lighting Design); Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), George Reeve (Video Design), Lorenzo Pisoni (Circus Creation & Design), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wig Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions & Magic Design), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting (Casting Director) and Keston & Keston (Children's Casting Director & General Manager). Acrobat Casting by The 7 Fingers. Justin Paul is also providing Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements.
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