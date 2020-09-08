Dates Announced For TONIGHT AT THE LONDON COLISEUM

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tickets for Tonight at the London Coliseum are on sale now and are available to purchase from www.tonightatthelondoncoliseum.com

The seven intimate acoustic concerts, performed and filmed at the London Coliseum, will be streamed from 18 September - 23 October with musical theatre artists - Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cassidy Janson, Ramin Karimloo and Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler. One of the seven concerts will be a performance of a new British musical, After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. The Creative Supervisor for the concerts is Annabel Mutale Reed.

The lineup includes:

Friday 18 September: Sharon D Clarke

Friday 25 September: Carrie Hope Fletcher

Friday 2 October: Cassidy Janson

Saturday 3 October: AFTER YOU - A NEW MUSICAL

Friday 9 October: Kerry Ellis

Friday 16 October: Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler

Friday 23 October: Ramin Karimloo

All tickets will cost £15 with a portion of each ticket sold going to the ENO Contingency Fund, a charity that is committed to bringing opera to as many people as possible.

Tonight at the London Coliseum is produced by Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, on behalf of Take Two Theatricals, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter on behalf of Carter Dixon Productions.

