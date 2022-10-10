Dates And Venue Confirmed For Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW

Wessex Grove, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Bad Robot Live announced dates for the West End transfer of Liz Kingsman's critically acclaimed, smash-hit One Woman Show. The production will open at the Ambassadors Theatre on 19 December, with previews from 14 December, and runs until 21 January 2023. Priority booking opens today, with public booking opening tomorrow, 11 October - tickets are from £15.

Following sensational critical acclaim One Woman Show played sold out runs at Soho Theatre London and Traverse Theatre Edinburgh and was called "the single hottest ticket in the capital right now" (Time Out).

Liz Kingsman's Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show within a show is "an uproarious spoof" (Telegraph) of the genre it borrows its title from, and was listed as The Guardian's Number 1 Comedy Event of 2021.

A bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives, this blurb will nail down nothing. This is a show so unflinching you'll be begging for a flinch.

Trigger warning: contains blinding ambition.

Liz Kingsman is an actor and writer, and creator of the Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated One Woman Show. She can currently be seen in the second season of critically acclaimed French political satire Parlement on France 2, and Down From London, streaming on Topic (US), which she co-created and wrote with Sharon Horgan's Merman Productions based on an award-winning short film. Previous acting credits include BAFTA-nominated ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, Borderline on Netflix, and topical Channel 4 comedies Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys. She is this year's winner of the Times Breakthrough Award at the Sky Arts South Bank Awards, and was named in The Evening Standard and The Observer's Faces to Watch in 2022.

Adam Brace directs. He is Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London where he works across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art, in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer. He has developed a varied range of work including 9 Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, 2 Herald Angel Award-winners, 3 Fringe First Winners, 2 nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award, and 2 Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits include all of Alex Edelman's shows, most recently Just For Us (Drama Desk Nominee 2022 - extended six times Off-Broadway, transferring to London in January); Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee (Fringe First 2022, returning to Soho Theatre in Feb 2023); all of Sh!t Theatre's multi-award-winning international shows. Previously he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse; his plays are published by Faber and Faber.

One Woman Show was originally produced at the Soho Theatre and Traverse Theatre by Country Mile Productions.