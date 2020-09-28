Darren Day Joins the Cast of GODSPELL at West End Musical Drive In

He also launches 'Drive Out To Help Out' to raise money for selected charities.

Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) joins the West End Musical Drive in Godspell cast and brings a heavenly offer with him; with 'Drive Out To Help Out' cars are now being sold on a special buy one get one free basis (for this event only) to help raise money for selected charities. Every car purchased will admit 2 cars meaning your friends can gain entry too, joining your musical afternoon out whilst remaining socially distanced.

Thomas Hopkins of Ginger Quiff Media says, In these challenging times, we want to ensure everyone can experience some music and theatre to free them from the every-day. We hope our 'Drive Out To Help Out' scheme for the Godspell West End Musical Drive In will offer the opportunity for more people to hear the amazing music of Godspell.

Godspell is the acclaimed work of renowned composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked; Pippin; The Prince of Egypt) which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ. Directed by award-winning Michael Strassen (Billy; Assassins) the drive in will also feature live performances from Jodie Steele (SIX; Heathers), Danyl Johnson (The X Factor finalist), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina, The Musical; Our House), John Barr (The Story of Bart; Tommy), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!; Viva Forever), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), and Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

Audiences will also enjoy visuals filmed from the cast's homes, edited together with striking visual animations, starring Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Natalie Green (The Prince of Egypt; Hair), Shekinah McFarlane (Six; Hair), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard; High Society), Lucy Williamson (The Fix; Judy & Liza), Ronald Brian (Beautiful, The Carol King Musical; Newsies), Jerome Bell (The Voice USA; Hairspray) and an ensemble from Italia Conti.

The 4th October event follows the success of the recent 50th anniversary online production which raised money from Acting For Others, National AIDS Trust and Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO). The producers will be donating a percentage of the profits from this event to these charities.

West End Musical Drive In is an entirely contact-free concert experience adhering to government social-distancing guidelines. Live performances are projected from the stage onto a massive screen so everybody gets a great view and sound is provided via a bespoke FM frequency straight to your car radio.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You