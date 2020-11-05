Darren Day Announced as The Narrator Of THE FOSSE FOREST BALLET

The production hopes to raise funds for the theatre community.

The Fosse Forest Ballet team has revealed Darren Day as The Narrator for the pilot episode, which hopes to raise funds for the theatre community.

Darren made his breakthrough as an actor in London's West End theatre, starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat when he replaced the departing Phillip Schofield. From there he went on to play several leading roles in shows such as; Grease, The Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more. Outside of theatre, Darren has been seen in several film and television productions including winning the hearts of the nation in the 2016 Celebrity Big Brother programme.

Racky Plews, the Director of The Fosse Forest Ballet, says "We wanted the viewers to feel like the Narrator was just there, sitting next to them as they watched the episode. Darren's charm, delivery and wit not only worked well against the fun being had on screen, but also ticked that 'personal-touch' box."

Whilst recording the voice of the Narrator, Darren said "The entire script is funny. I loved all the Narrator's commentary and feel like this type of sitcom hasn't really been done before. There's a real possibility that a programme such as this could go on to bigger and better things."

The Fosse Forest Ballet, a unique theatrical sitcom, was inspired by Philip Joel's hilarious and satirical sketches on social media during lockdown #1. The pilot episode will be launched at 1:00pm on the 13th November via www.thefosseforestballet.com and for the price of a West End coffee, viewers will be able to stream it for just £3.49.

Starring alongside Philip Joel (Closer to Heaven) are Amy Bailey (The Producers), Zoe Birkett (The Bodyguard), Nuwan Hugh-Perera (Side Show), David Muscat (Billy Elliot) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls) with featured guests Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Louise Dearman (Guys and Dolls) and Oliver Savile (The Last Ship).

David Muscat, the writer says "Working with Darren was an absolute joy and I'm sure his cheeky performance will warm more than just a few cockles out there. As we go back into lockdown #2, the road ahead for live theatre seems to be increasingly unclear. The potential success of this project would create a number of opportunities for theatre professionals where none currently exist."

For many involved in this project, including Darren, the aim of raising funds for the theatre community was a major motivator. The production's two nominated charities are Acting for Others and Theatres Trust who provide both financial and emotional support to artists and venues across the country.

Over the past six months there's been thousands of artists and professionals crying out about the viability and importance of the Arts industry. And whilst the industry isn't operating at levels we're used to, The Fosse Forest Ballet is a project worth supporting as it not only aims to provide entertainment, but also opportunities and funds for the theatre community.

The question is, would you buy Theatre a cup of coffee? From 1:00pm, Friday 13th November you can at www.thefosseforestballet.com

