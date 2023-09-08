Daisy Heath Steps Down As Executive Director Of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that Daisy Heath will step down as Executive Director – leaving the company in December.

Daisy Heath said today, “Kiln Theatre is a very special place, and it has been an extraordinary 5 years working with Indhu and the exceptional team here. I am incredibly proud of our collective achievements and the work and artists we have championed on stage, on screen and with local communities. Indhu's mission for Kiln to be a theatre for all has been constantly inspiring and her visionary and tireless leadership both in Kilburn and across British Theatre has been trailblazing. Our departure will create space for a new team to run Kiln, and I look forward to cheering on this exciting next chapter.”

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham commented, “It has been a real joy working with Daisy over the last 5 years at Kiln. She has led compassionately and astutely and achieved huge amounts for Kiln. She has been a fantastic partner, whose support and friendship I deeply value. Her rigour, care and foresight has allowed Kiln to flourish in these difficult times.”

Chair of the Board Sita McIntosh added, “On behalf of the entire board of trustees at Kiln Theatre I would like to thank Daisy for her commitment, professionalism and diligence during her tenure. She has set very high standards for the organisation, steering Kiln through five challenging years that included a global pandemic. We wish her every success for the future.”

Heath joined the company in January 2019, working alongside Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham for the past five years. Together they led the company through the Covid 19 pandemic, and jointly spearheaded a critically acclaimed, diverse programme of work on the main stage - with highlights including Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden and Ryan Calais-Cameron's Retrograde - running alongside a comprehensive education and outreach programme, recognised in 2021, with the company being awarded The Stage's London Theatre of the Year Award.

The role of Interim Executive Director will be advertised shortly while the permanent role will be advertised once the new AD/CEO is in post, enabling them to be fully involved in the process.