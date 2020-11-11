DREAMGIRLS Announces Postponement of UK Tour

Click Here for More Articles on DREAMGIRLS

Performances that were set for between September 2020 and May 2021 have been cancelled.

Dreamgirls has announced the postponement of its previously announced 2020-21 UK tour.

"As we wait for further guidance from the government regarding the re-opening of theatres, and due to the inevitable knock-on effect that social distancing restrictions have had on the production's timetable, we must regretfully inform you that the upcoming 2020-2021 tour of Dreamgirls has been postponed," reads a statement posted to social media.

Ticketholders for cancelled performances will be contacted by the ticket providers.

An important update with regards to the 2020 - 2021 #DreamgirlsUK Tour ✨ pic.twitter.com/OEbVjuseZi - Dreamgirls UK (@Dreamgirls_UK) November 11, 2020

Direct from the West End, Dreamgirls features the classic songs And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only.

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Stay up to date on all information regarding the production at https://www.dreamgirlsthemusical.co.uk/.

