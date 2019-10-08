DRAG RACES's Baga Chipz and BTG's Sheila Simmonds Will Star In All Drag Pantomime CINDERELLA

Drag stars BAGA CHIPZ - currently on screen as one of the contestants in BBC Three's RuPaul's Drag Race UK - and Sheila Simmonds - best known from her outrageous performance that wowed the judges in Britain's Got Talent 2019 - will star in a fierce and funny drag makeover of classic pantomime CINDERELLA this Christmas, playing at the Trafalgar Studios in the West End for six performances only.

Produced by TuckShop - the UK's only specialist production company devoted all things drag - Cinderella is written and directed by Stuart Saint (De Profundis, Saucy Jack at the Space Vixens, Misfit Warrior), and will also star drag performers Kemah Bob, Ophelia Love, Veronica Green, Baby and Holly Stars.

This age-old rags-to-riches story is being dragged up for London, so dust off your glass stripper-slippers, give your carriage a rub down, and join us as the clock strikes midnight for the Fairy Godmother of pantomimes...

Will she make it to the Ball? Only if she has a good gag reflex...

BAGA CHIPZ - Baroness Baga

Baga Chipz is a notorious staple amongst the UK Drag scene. She has been performing across London in pubs and clubs for the last 10 years and is about to make a big splash on the first ever season of RuPauls Drag Race UK.

One of only ten queens selected from across the UK and Ireland, Baga has already had a touch of reality limelight on Drag Queens of London which was shown worldwide and is known to many as the face of G-A-Y Porn Idol at Heaven nightclub. She's the kind of drag queen that "gets her t**s out for the lads," she says. "[I'm] a pub queen; Like someone's auntie I give advice on how to pull fellas and how to get pissed ... I'm common as muck, bagachips from Walthamstow."

Sheila Simmonds - Fairy Sheila

Sheila first appeared on TV in Drag Queens of London and was a standout act in the 2019 season of Britain's Got Talent with her now famous song Busy Lady.

She's a recording artiste, home shopping presenter & the queen of Bingo. Her "Busy Lady Bingo" nights are a firm favourite all over London, & she performs worldwide. She currently hosts the show "Sheila's Sofa" and is soon to be the face of Drag Cab.

Stuart Saint - Writer and Director

Critically acclaimed writer and director Stuart Saint has a plethora of theatrical productions under his belt, including London productions of The World Goes Round, De Profundis' and West End revival of Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens. Stuart successful orchestrated London's No 1 adult pantomime, to great critical praise, in the heart of the West End at the Leicester Square Theatre, for five incredible years, with Dick!, Dick Comes Again and Sleeping Booty. Most recently Stuart created and performed his autobiographical piece of gig theatre Misfit Warrior at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe gaining five-star reviews and scored as one of the top ten LGBTQ+ shows of the festival.

KEMAH BOB - Prince

Kemah Bob is a comedian, writer and producer from Houston, TX now based in London. Her comedy is pro-black, queer, sex positive and unapologetically so. In addition to performing stand-up and hosting events in London and around the UK, Kemah produces The Femmes of Colour Comedy Club, a monthly showcase of female, trans and non-binary comedians of colour. @KemahBob

BABY - Cinderella

The Afropunk princess, Baby, is making her West End debut as Cinderella. In her acts she uses her dance background and love of Electronic music to carve her own identity in the contemporary drag scene. After beginning her career opening for Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards, Baby has built a reputation for slick choreography, hard-hitting mixes and looks die for.

HOLLY STARS - Buttons

Holly Stars is an icon, and a Gorgeous natural beauty. She hates her neighbours, Fat Julie and Posh Sue, and is thrilled that her husband Gary's gettin' out of prison next week. She's almost excited about this show, but doesn't like the West End that much as it's a bit posh.

OPHELIA LOVE - Ugly Sister

This queen isn't just a voice, she also can serve a mean lip sync and scarily accurate and hideous impersonations of some of the world's most infamous characters and now she's taking on the nation's second favourite ginger girl band member - Nicola in Gals Aloud.

VERONICA GREEN - Ugly Sister

Veronica Green is a professionally trained singer, dancer and actor for the stage, screen and occasionally the scene. She's most well known for her show stopping appearance on the hit BBC 1 show All Together Now becoming one of the shows most watched and popular contestants, garnering over two million views over social media this year. Other professional T.V and stage appearances include the 2018 summer advertising campaign for 'Bulmers Cider' on Channel 4. 'Pageant' The Drag musical, directed by Bill Russell (Sideshow, Elegies). Veronica also recently played one of the lead roles in a pilot episode for the drama/comedy 'Wannabe' that was filmed and pitched to BBC3.

Headed up by West End theatre producer Christopher D. Clegg, TUCKSHOP is an entertainment company like no other, specialising in theatre production, club promotion, merchandising and artist representation all centred around DRAG.

With the huge rise in drag popularity over the last ten years, TuckShop is at the forefront of UK Drag culture, coming hot off the heels of Chris's fifteen years' experience in the West End as a producer, theatre manager, and marketing expert. As well as creating bespoke productions and producing nationwide tours, TuckShop also represent some of the UK's best Drag talent, raising their profile through branding, promotion and regular bookings. With new productions in development, an ever expanding roster of headline performers and our new online store, TuckShop works tirelessly to give Drag the leg-up it deserves.





