DOCTOR WHO TIME FRACTURE Announces 15 New Cast Members For Extended Run

Immersive Everywhere has announced 15 new cast members for Doctor Who: Time Fracture following news of its extension through to September 2022. The initial run of this rollercoaster ride through 17 worlds was due to end in April, but, having literally weathered storms and the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic, the adventure across time and space has taken root at UNIT HQ in Mayfair. The experience continues to entertain fans of both Doctor Who and immersive theatre to rapturous response.

New cast members joining the show from April include: Nathan Banks, Georgia Corrigan, Matthew Coulton, Evangeline Dickson, Sarah Farrell, William Frazer, Aimee Kember, Jacob Jackson, Owen Jenkins, Linn Johansson, Jamie Pigott, Jonathan Tynan-Moss, Ash Weir, Helena Westerman and Alastair Willy,

They will be joining existing cast members: Christina Andrew, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Amber Blease, Edward Cartwright, Paul Croft, Myles Devonte, Daniel Dingsdale, Harrie Dobby, Jessica Elton, Dare Emmanuel, Howard Grater, Samuel Hunt, James Lawrence, Barry McStay, Harry Pudwell, Gareth Radcliffe, Flora Sowerby, Patrick Strain, Tom Telford, Chioma Uma, Simon Victor and Imelda Warren-Green.

'Performing in Doctor Who Time Fracture is a non-stop adventure and we are as delighted to welcome new company members as we are grateful to those moving on to pastures new. There are so many fun roles in the show with company members taking on multiple parts and donning a fabulous array of costumes. It requires so much energy and enthusiasm, as well as keen wits, to make this show work and we can't wait to see our new friends in action.' Brian Hook, Chief Creative Officer, Immersive Everywhere

Doctor Who: Time Fracture puts fans at the heart of the story, plunged into a journey across space and time. Travelling through amazingly realistic worlds, audiences will discover that it's time to step up, be the hero and save the universe!

Tickets for April - September are available to buy now.