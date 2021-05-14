DOCTOR WHO Audio Story with David Tennant and John Barrowman Canceled

A new audio adventure based on the sci-fi, fantasy series Doctor Who, has been scrapped by its publisher Big Finish, according to Gizmodo.

The production would have reunited John Barrowman's Jack Harkness with the Tenth Doctor, played by David Tennant.

The company released a short statement regarding the cancellation. It reads, "Big Finish has taken the decision to remove Torchwood: Absent Friends from the Monthly Range release schedule and has no plans to publish this title at this time."

There is speculation that the cancellation is a response to recently unearthed video that reveals Barrowman's habit of exposing himself on the Doctor Who set.

Barrowman has stated that the incidents were "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage" and "with the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed."

A new exhibit titled "Doctor Who: Time Fracture" has also dropped Barrowman's contributions to the immersive experience.

Barrowman has been seen on the West End in Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard, Hair, The Fix and Anything Goes. His Broadway credits include Sunset Boulevard and Putting It Together.