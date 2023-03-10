Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS? Will Make its West End Premiere This Halloween at the Adelphi Theatre

Further West End dates will be announced in the future!

Mar. 10, 2023  

Every theatre has ghosts and sightings, spectral visions reported back stage by terrified actors, mysterious apparitions that walk the stage at night, coridors and stairwells that are avoided by staff who have experienced a sudden drop in temperature...

Do YOU believe in ghosts? And are YOU feeling brave?

The West End premiere of 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' at London's Adelphi Theatre on Halloween, October 31 (with more West End dates to be announced), has enough chills and shocks to convince even the most die hard sceptic!

Packed with stories of things that go bump in the night - or the day - and things that just don't add up, 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' is unlike any other ghost story you may have seen or experienced before in a theatre.

Producer James Taylor, who co-created 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' with award-winning writer and director Julian Woolford, said: "Every theatre has at least one ghost - including the Adelphi. In 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' we promise to raise the hairs on your arms and send chills down the back of your neck. . . Join us for a dark night... we dare you!"

'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' is part of a major West End season of 8 shows at the Adelphi produced by producers Entertainers, including the world premiere of The Makings of a Murderer on Tuesday 18 April, Sweet Caroline The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond (Tuesday 6 June), Lost in Music (Tuesday 13 June), Fast Love - A Tribute to George Michael (Tuesday 20 June), 80s Live! (Tuesday 18 July), Legend - The Music of Bob Marley (Tuesday 19 September) and An Evening of Burlesque (Tuesday 10 October).

Entertainers have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: 'Lost in Music', 'Fastlove', 'The Magic of Motown', 'Cirque: The Greatest Show', 'Thank You for the Music', 'The Rocket Man', 'An Evening of Burlesque', 'Don't Stop Believin'', '80s Live!', '90s Live!', 'Radio Gaga', 'Sweet Caroline', and 'Islands in the Stream',

New shows 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' and 'The Makings of a Murderer' mark a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they will both make their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in 2023.




More Hot Stories For You


