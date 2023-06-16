DISRUPTION Comes to Park Theatre in July

The full cast has been announced for the forthcoming world premiere of Disruption by Andrew Stein. In addition to the previously released casting of It’s A Sin’s Nathaniel Curtis, the full company now boasts Oliver Alvin Wilson (Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Amazon Prime; Henry VI Parts 2&3, RSC; All of Us, NT); Sasha Desouza-Willock (Deep Heat, ITV2); Rosanna Hyland (Back to the Future, West End; The School of Rock, West End; Urinetown, dir Jamie Lloyd), Debbie Korley (I, Joan and Henry VIII, The Globe; The Whip, RSC); Nick Read (I Came By, Netflix; The Girl on the Train, Barn Theatre); Kevin Shen (Life of Pi, West End; Snow in Midsummer, RSC; Yellow Face, Park Theatre/National Theatre); and Mika Simmons (Showtrial, BBC and World Productions).

A cautionary play about AI - Andrew Stein’s Disruption will run at Park Theatre from Friday 7 July to Saturday 5 August, with press night on Thursday 13 July at 7pm.

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy?

Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer.

After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves.

In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

Director Hersh Ellis says “Sitting in the rehearsal room the past few days, I’ve realized how extraordinary the calibre of actors we have in this ensemble are. The humour, pathos and depth in each one of them is already next level. I’m so looking forward to the journey over the coming weeks and sharing this piece with audiences.”

Andrew Stein’s previous plays include White Privilege and Cringe (semi-finalist at O'Neill 2019) and he is finishing two others, Camp, a ghost story and A Weekend in Vermont. He graduated from Brown University and is the co-founder of a commercial real estate firm in Manhattan.

Writer: Andrew Stein

Director: Hersh Ellis

Movement Director: Leanne Pinder

Set & Costume Designer: Zoë Hurwitz

Lighting Designer: Robbie Butler

Sound Designer: Asaf Zohar

Video Designer: Daniel Denton

Casting Director: Harry Blumenau

Associate Designer: Roisin Martindale

General Manager: David Adkin Limited

