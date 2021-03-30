DISENCHANTED Digital Revival Comes to Stream.Theatre Next Month

A digital revival of Disenchanted is coming to Stream.Theatre on April 9.

Revamping the tales of 'happily ever after' in an empowering all-female musical romp, Disenchanted brings together a band of not-so-merry princesses, keen to rewrite their tales as old as time. Tossing their tiaras and setting the record straight, the royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truths that fairy-tales would have preferred stayed quiet.

The all star cast includes Jodie Steele as Snow White, Sophie Isaacs as Cinderella, Allie Daniel as Sleeping Beauty, Grace Mouat as Pocahontas, Millie O'Connell as The Little Mermaid, Courtney Bowman as Princess Badroulbadour, Natalie Chua as Hau Mulan, Shanay Holmes as The Princess Who Kissed The Frog, Aisha Jawando as Belle and Jenny O'Leary Rapunzel.

The acclaimed production, with book, music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino has received rapturous recognition overseas, including nominations for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and Best New Off-Broadway Musical (Off Broadway Alliance).

The first 250 tickets purchased to the premiere performance (Friday 9th April) will also receive exclusive access to the VIP after party with the cast of princesses on Zoom.

Produced by Chris Steward & Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions

Run Time : 90mins (approx.)

Ticket Price : £15.00 plus £3.00 transaction fee

Please note this a ticketed event and only available to view at the scheduled time and date.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.stream.theatre/season/96.