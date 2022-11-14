DANCE ME â€“ MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN Comes to Sadler's Wells in February 2023.

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run 7 â€“ 11 February 2023.

Robomagic Live, in association with Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al, will present Dance Me - Music by Leonard Cohen at Sadler's Wells in London for its exclusive UK premiere from 7 - 11 February 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday 17th November at midday on www.robomagiclive.com/dance-me

Dance Me is inspired by the rich and profound work of MontrÃ©al-based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Conceived by the Artistic Director at the time, Louis Robitaille, approved by Cohen himself, and realized by the strong, bold dramaturgy of Eric Jean, this homage to the famed artist evokes the grand cycles of existence, as described in Cohen's reflective music and poems.

Three internationally renowned, contemporary dance choreographers have been entrusted with putting movement to Cohen's legendary songs: Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Ihsan Rustem. Their powerful and profound choreographic world reflective of Cohen's singular work.

Surrounded by a team of celebrated designers, Dance Me combines scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical, and choreographic elements to pay tribute to Montreal's greatest ambassador. Dance, music, lighting, scenography, and videography all come together in this special one-off UK date.

Alexandra Damiani, Artistic Director of Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al said:

"Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al is thrilled to be performing Dance Me - Music by Leonard Cohen for the first time in London. Back in 2008, Leonard recorded his 18th album in London, and it went on to become a huge success. To be performing this iconic dance show that pays homage to this beloved songwriter, in a city that held such importance to him during his lifetime, only magnifies how meaningful this invitation is for the company."

Robomagic Live is proud to bring Ballets Jazz MontrÃ©al's Dance Me - Music by Leonard Cohen to the UK. Robomagic Live Founder, Rob Hallett, adds: "It is great to continue my long association with Leonard Cohen's music by presenting this unique interpretation of his music for the London premiere of this beloved show."

Songs that will feature in the show include: Suzanne (1967), So Long, Marianne (1967), Famous Blue Raincoat (1971), Lover, Lover, Lover (1974), Hallelujah (1984), First We Take Manhattan (1988), Tower of Song (1988), Everybody Knows (2001), Here It Is (2001), Dance Me to the End of Love (Live in London, 2009), Boogie Street (Live in London, 2009), Nevermind (2014), Steer Your Way (2016), It Seemed the Better Way (2016), String Reprise / Treaty (2016), and A Thousand Kisses Deep (poem).

Robomagic Live Founder Rob Hallett brought Leonard Cohen back to the stage in 2008 in what went on to become one of the most rewarding phases of the legendary songwriter's career. Cohen's Grand Tour became a huge global success, playing 372 shows in 30 countries.

Robomagic Live is the leading independent full-service promoter of live entertainment in the UK and Europe. Founder Rob Hallet has worked with the likes of Prince, Duran Duran, Leonard Cohen, and the Sex Pistols. Robomagic Live has produced events such as the Free Larry Hoover Benefit featuring Ye and Drake, Nile Rodgers' FOLD Festival and the Essence Festival in South Africa.




