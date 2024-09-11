Courtney Bowman Will Lead the UK & Ireland Tour of KINKY BOOTS THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Courtney Bowman will star as Lauren in the brand-new Made at Curve production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS The Musical, which will tour the UK and Ireland from 17 January 2025.

Courtney joins the previously announced Johannes Radebe (STRICTLY COME DANCING) as Lola and Dan Partridge (GREASE) as Charlie Price.

KINKY BOOTS The Musical features a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. It will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster(THE WIZARD OF OZ, A CHORUS LINE, BILLY ELLIOT).

Courtney Bowman won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Musical in 2023 for her portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Her other theatre credits include: Closer to Heaven (Turbine Theatre), Cool Rider: 10th Anniversary Concert (London Palladium), Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre), SIX (Arts Theatre/Lyric Theatre) and she was part of the original cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre/Sheffield Crucible). Courtney’s TV credits include Eastenders (BBC) and the lead role of Little Cook Small for 2 series in Big Cook Little Cook (CBeebies).

Full casting for KINKY BOOTS will be announced in due course.

KINKY BOOTS The Musical was a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.

After inheriting his family's failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

Guaranteed to RAISE YOU UP and celebrate everybody’s individuality, don’t miss KINKY BOOTS on tour commencing January 2025!

KINKY BOOTS is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, wigs, hair and make up design by Campbell Young Associates with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, associate sound design by Harry Barker and production management by Setting Line.

KINKY BOOTS is produced by ROYO and CURVE.

Comments