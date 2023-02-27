Concrete Youth Announces UK Tour of TO THE MOON AND BACK

Award-winning charity, Concrete Youth has announced that it will embark on a national tour of its inaugural production, To the Moon and Back in spring 2023.

The production premiered to rave reviews and exceptional audience feedback in 2019 and will now tour the UK in a revamped production next year. As part of its revamp, To the Moon and Back will now tour the country in a huge, inflatable planetarium, allowing audiences to experience the magic of 360° projection, right at their fingertips.

Hull-based, Concrete Youth is a multi-award-winning charity dedicated to creating ground-breaking and exciting multi-sensory theatre for audiences living with profound multiple learning disabilities (PMLD). The charity's education department provides Artsmark accredited sensory stories, workshops, parties and sessions designed for those with learning disabilities in schools, care settings and hospices throughout the UK.

Concrete Youth will begin its tour in March 2023 in Leeds, before touring to Salford, Dorset, Bury, Hull, Doncaster, Scunthorpe, Cambridge, Colchester, Didcot, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

To the Moon and Back will be directed by Belle Streeton, written and produced by Daniel Swift, composed by Tess Fletcher and arranged by James Frewer. Further cast and creatives will be announced at a later date.

'Just think of it you and me, eating all of the cheese we can eat on the moon...'

Astronauts - Planet Earth needs you! Alex and dad, Gareth haven't been getting on too well lately. After the death of his mother, Alex has thrown himself into writing his stories; his newest one is about space, but his Dad thinks all of his stories are childish. With the help of Lena, their new babysitter, Alex and his dad go on an adventure to the moon and back and together they save the world along with your help too! Travel through a meteor shower, make a wish upon a star and visit Mars and the moon, all within a magical, inflatable planetarium dome!

Concrete Youth present To the Moon and Back - an intergalactic sensory theatre show exploring space, adventure, and the importance of family, for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

To the Moon and Back is supported by Arts Council England, Hull City Council, Interplay Theatre, Back to Ours & Middle Child.

Daniel Swift, Concrete Youth's CEO & Co-Artistic Director, said: "I'm delighted to be taking To the Moon and Back out on the road across the UK in spring 2023. The production was Concrete Youth's first ever show in 2019. Since, we've reached thousands of audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities across five continents, picked up awards and countless 5-star reviews, so it feels nostalgic and special to be going back to our roots in a brand-new, revamped production of the original. We can't wait to bring the show to across the country next year."

Photo Credit: Mark Kensett