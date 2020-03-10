Competition: Win A Copy Of André Rieu's New DVD 'SHALL WE DANCE?'

To celebrate the release of André Rieu's 'SHALL WE DANCE?' on DVD on 13 March, BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win one of five free copies. Enter the contest below!

One of the most successful musicians of our time, André Rieu has sold over 40 million albums throughout his career and performs at more than 90 concerts annually.

Every year, 'the King of Waltz' performs in the stunning Vrijthof Square in his home town of Maastricht, creating an unforgettable atmosphere full of joy, dance and romance, attracting over 150,000 fans yearly from around the globe.

Now, fans can enjoy André's 2019 Maastricht concert from their comfort of their own home. Released on DVD on 13 March, Shall We Dance? features 28 of the maestro's all-time favourite songs in celebration of his 100th concert in Vrijthof. The DVD also features international soloists and the camaraderie of the world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra - tap dancing on their instruments and turning tracks into hilarious competitions for the audience to enjoy.

Dedicated to the Waltz, fans are invited to immerse themselves in the romance of the most magnificent classical songs, including the Beautiful Blue Danube, the White Horse Inn, the Csardas Princess, the Sportpalastwalzer, and of course, the renowned Second Waltz - more romantic than ever with 300 dancers waltzing the night away on stage.

Enter the contest now!

Terms and conditions: no cash alternative





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You