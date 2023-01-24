Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Phil Wang Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events At Stratford East

Learn more about the full lineup here!

Jan. 24, 2023  

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced a series of one night only events coming to East London this March:

  • SHOOT FROM THE HIP (Saturday 04 March, 7.30pm): Shoot From The Hip return to Stratford East with their award-winning improvised comedy - featuring unusual costumes, unexpected props, and ever-so-slightly unhinged games.

  • LIVE AT STRATFORD EAST WITH PHIL WANG (Friday 10 March, 7.30pm): The first ever Live at Stratford East will be headlined by Phil Wang, as seen in his own Netflix special Philly Philly Wang Wang and on The Last Leg, Have I Got News For You, and Live at The Apollo. He'll be joined by the undisputed king of the Black British comedy circuit Slim (The Russell Howard Hour, Live at The Apollo), superstar Australian stand-up Felicity Ward (Live at The Apollo, The Guilty Feminist), and Thanyia Moore (Mock The Week, House of Games) as MC.
  • AN EVENING OF CLASSIC REGGAE (Saturday 11 March, 7.30pm): An evening featuring London's finest reggae musicians, alongside Wayne Hernandez and Delroy Pinnock paying tribute to legends Sir John Holt and Dennis Brown and singing all the hits; including Help Me Make It Through The Night, Tide Is High, Money In My Pocket, I'd Love You To Want Me, Morning of My Life, Love and Hate and many more.
  • RUN (Thursday 16 March, 7.30pm): Following the success of painkiller in 2022, the Stratford East Young Company Alumni present a new performance, RUN, a multi-narrative ensemble piece, taking place at the time of the London Marathon.
  • AN EVENING WITH STRATFORD EAST SINGERS (Saturday 18 March, 7.30pm): Led by Creative Director and Recording Artist Byron Gold, Stratford East Singers are a fun-loving community choir based at Stratford East. Their diverse musical repertoire reflects the diversity of members and showcases a wide variety of music from musical theatre and pop to reggae, soul and rock.

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East said, "Theatre exists to make us think but it can also be a place that allows us to escape and have fun. With pure entertainment in mind, we've put together a series of one-nighters to chase away the winter blues!"

Tickets for these newly announced events go on sale to access bookers and Theatre Royal Stratford East Members at noon on Tuesday 24 January and on general sale at noon on Wednesday 25 January. Visit www.stratfordeast.com for further information.




