Comedian John-Luke Roberts Brings New Show To Soho Theatre This Month

Performances run from Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th February at 9pm. 

Feb. 02, 2023  
Following the success of a sold-out Fringe run, critically-acclaimed alternative comedian John-Luke Roberts brings his brand-new hour 'A World Just Like Our Own, But...' to Soho Theatre from Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th February at 9pm.

There's a world just like our own, but Edith Piaf regrets five things. There's a world just like our own, but taking pictures never caught on, so you just have to describe things. There's a world just like our own, but the piano keys are in a random order so the pianists really have to work for it.

In his most tender and thematically ambitious show to date, John-Luke takes us on a magic carpet ride through a billion different worlds that we don't quite live in, but will sneakily make us think more about the one that we do. A tragically beautiful narrative about the breakdown of a relationship, regrets, and possibilities.

Long acknowledged as one of the most distinctive and inventive acts of the Fringe, John-Luke's exhilarating, hyper-literate, prop-heavy comedy is now reaching the wider audience his unique talent deserves. This Soho run precedes a national tour and runs at the Adelaide and Melbourne Comedy Festivals in 2023.

John-Luke Roberts is a writer and comedian who has created numerous critically-acclaimed solo shows for the Edinburgh Fringe. These include the enormous sell-out hits 'All I Wanna Do Is [FX: GUNSHOTS] with a [FX: GUN RELOADING] and a [FX: CASH REGISTER] and Perform Some Comedy!' and 'After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP!!', both of which went on to successfully tour across the UK. He co-hosts the hugely successful Alternative Comedy Memorial Society with Thom Tuck.




Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Sur Photo
Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests
Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour
A brand new stage production documenting the early life of best-selling author Helen Forrester is going back on the road during Autumn 2023 after its inaugural tour came to a standstill at the start of the Covid pandemic. 
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare’s Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey Photo
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey
Just a stone's throw from London and set amidst rolling lavender fields, the Lavender Theatre will open for its inaugural summer season this July in Epsom.

