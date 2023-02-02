Comedian John-Luke Roberts Brings New Show To Soho Theatre This Month

Following the success of a sold-out Fringe run, critically-acclaimed alternative comedian John-Luke Roberts brings his brand-new hour 'A World Just Like Our Own, But...' to Soho Theatre from Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th February at 9pm.

There's a world just like our own, but Edith Piaf regrets five things. There's a world just like our own, but taking pictures never caught on, so you just have to describe things. There's a world just like our own, but the piano keys are in a random order so the pianists really have to work for it.

In his most tender and thematically ambitious show to date, John-Luke takes us on a magic carpet ride through a billion different worlds that we don't quite live in, but will sneakily make us think more about the one that we do. A tragically beautiful narrative about the breakdown of a relationship, regrets, and possibilities.

Long acknowledged as one of the most distinctive and inventive acts of the Fringe, John-Luke's exhilarating, hyper-literate, prop-heavy comedy is now reaching the wider audience his unique talent deserves. This Soho run precedes a national tour and runs at the Adelaide and Melbourne Comedy Festivals in 2023.

John-Luke Roberts is a writer and comedian who has created numerous critically-acclaimed solo shows for the Edinburgh Fringe. These include the enormous sell-out hits 'All I Wanna Do Is [FX: GUNSHOTS] with a [FX: GUN RELOADING] and a [FX: CASH REGISTER] and Perform Some Comedy!' and 'After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP!!', both of which went on to successfully tour across the UK. He co-hosts the hugely successful Alternative Comedy Memorial Society with Thom Tuck.