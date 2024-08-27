Comedian Ellie Taylor Adds Extra Dates To Her Brand-New Stand-Up Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, presenter and actress Ellie Taylor is back and preparing to tour the UK in 2025 with her brand-new Palavering! Her first live show in four years, the tour will take in dates across April and May 2025. Today, Ellie has added an extra six dates to the 2025 tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday 30th August and are available from www.livenation.co.uk/artist-ellie-taylor-1238959.

Star of Ted Lasso, Live at the Apollo and The Mash Report, as well as host of Bake Off The Professionals, Ellie is back with a new stand-up show! The viral sensation whose sketch declaring that “women have told everyone to just f*ck off” has been watched over 100 million times and shared by Jennifer Aniston and Madonna, is set to launch her new live show, Palavering!

Covering everything from how to keep the spark alive in marriage (it involves pressure washers), her new life with almost double the amount of ratbags (children) not to mention her stint as the nation's sweetheart on Strictly (very much her own words), it's a show guaranteed to put a spring in your step and a laugh in your mouth which is almost certainly, not a phrase. Come along to watch a nice lady giddily over-share because she's thrilled to be out the house!

Ellie is a charismatic and enthralling performer on stage and it's this very skill that has earned her a dedicated fan base over the last ten years of her career in the entertainment industry. Palavering is Ellie getting back to her stand-up comedy roots and at her best bringing the house down night after night with her relatable and extremely frank shows. Ellie's versatility and talent continue to make her a significant figure on the comedy scene.

Ellie Taylor said: “I can't wait to get back to the live stage with a brand-new tour after almost 4 years away – so much has happened in this time. Audiences, buckle up, you're in for a ride and I can't wait to see you there!”

Comedian, actor and writer Ellie Taylor is hugely in demand across television, radio, social media and live work. Ellie played Sassy in all 3 series of the smash hit, multi award winning AppleTV series Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis. Other acting credits include Knuckles(Paramount), Diana in Belated (FX), Gloria in Plebs (ITV 2), Josh (BBC), Poppy in Brotherhood (Comedy Central), Christina in The Lodge (Disney Channel), Tracey in Family Tree (BBC 2) as well as a featuring in Sicknote (Sky 1). Ellie can be seen as the co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals (Channel 4), as well as hosting Series 5 of The Great Pottery Throwdown, Let's Make a Lovescene, You Won't Believe This(Channel 4) and Cheat (Netflix). She was part of the core cast of hit satirical shows The Mash Report and Late Night Mash with her clips becoming worldwide viral hits.

Ellie was one of five UK comedians to be featured in Netflix's trailblazing Comedians Of The World series, with her stand-up special Cravings. Her first book My Child And Other Mistakes is a Sunday Times Best Seller, garnering rave reviews across the globe. Ellie's recent entertainment show appearances include Strictly Come Dancing, Co-hosting Pointless, The Weakest Link, The Wheel, The Hit List, Would I Lie To You and The

John Bishop Show (BBC1), Mock The Week, Host of Live At The Apollo, Between The Covers and QI (BBC2), 8 Out Of 10 Cats (C4), Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains, Yesterday, Today And The Day Before, Drunk History and Guessable (Comedy Central) Battle In The Box, Dara O Briain's Go 8 Bit, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave), Virtually Famous (E4).

