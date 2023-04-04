Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Classical Crowdfunded Concert Series Noisenights Will Host Festival-Style Summer Series

Performances kick off in July.

Apr. 04, 2023  

through the noise, the organisation working to further the reach of live classical music, has announced that its acclaimed crowdfunded concert series in clubs, noisenights, will launch its first outdoor season with a festival-style summer residency at The Speakeasy in Dalston from July. Tickets are on-sale now Click Here.

Reflecting the eclecticism of British music festivals, the star-studded summer programme will feature a broad range of influences from Western European classical string quartets (Solem Quartet) to Paganini duets (Braimah Kanneh-Mason & Plínio Fernandes), alternative/electronic (Shunya), to Argentinian classical (Tango Siempre), and West African classical (Sidiki Dembélé).

Braimah Kanneh-Mason said, "Having been in the audience for many of the through the noise concerts in the past, I'm very excited to be performing myself with my good friend and amazing guitarist Plínio Fernandes. All the events are crowdfunded, the atmosphere is unique, and so I hope to see you all there!"

Shunya (a.k.a. Alan Keary) said, "I'm looking forward to jumping off a musical cliff and building a parachute as I fall with the help from two stellar musicians [Dudu Kouate and Seb Rochford] who I admire greatly. I'm also excited to be doing this experiment in a wonderful community venue."

noisenights are Jack Bazalgette and Jack Crozier's vision for the future of classical music: informal crowdfunded events featuring international soloists in bars, warehouses, and clubs. As part of a new movement to take classical stars out of the concert hall, to new audiences, the summer-series will launch in a hidden beer garden in Dalston. A series of five festival-style gigs will feature cross-genre artists performing music inspired by global classical music.

Inspired by the UK's great underground club scene and thriving jazz venues, noisenights offer an alternative way to experience live classical music. Using a unique crowdfunding platform to stay affordable and accessible, through the noise have so far hosted stars from Jess Gillam to Laura van der Heijden in spaces ranging from a bar in a car park to an underground speakeasy. Their platform allows the public to become 'backers' in return for tickets to their chosen event and priority booking for future events. Each night is confirmed when it is fully funded, ensuring that only concerts that are popular go ahead.

Having run over 30 classical concerts in clubs and gig venues around the country over the last two years, they're launching a summer series of noisenights in an East London pub garden. The summer residency at The Speakeasy, Dalston will continue to align classical concerts with how much of the rest of the UK music scene operates, where the summer months are taken up by the outdoor festival season.

Jack Bazalgette, co-director through the noise said, "We're thrilled to be bringing extraordinary musicians from around the world to Dalston for a series of outdoor concerts this summer. It's a privilege to see artists of this calibre up close, especially when each concert is crowdfunded and hosted in a fantastic independent venue like The Speakeasy. We're counting down the days 'til we can get outside and enjoy some great music in the summer sun."




