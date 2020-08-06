Christmas Pantomime Cancellations Threaten the Future of UK Theatre

It was recently announced that pantos at King’s theatre in Edinburgh, His Majesty’s theatre in Aberdeen and Belfast’s Grand Opera House have been pushed back to 2021.

The Guardian has reported that the continuing cancellations of Christmas pantomimes in the UK could have a long-lasting and devastating effect on the future of UK theatre.

Yesterday it was announced that pantos at King's theatre in Edinburgh, His Majesty's theatre in Aberdeen and Belfast's Grand Opera House have been pushed back to 2021. All three pantos are produced by the Qdos, whose pantomimes are seen by more than two million people each season.

The panto at King's theatre presents the bestselling panto in Scotland, playing to audiences of more than 90,000 each year, and providing almost 30% of the annual income for its operator, Capital Theatres. The postponement of the pantomime will result in a £2.3m loss.

Gayle Knight, the creative director of Civic Arts centre and theatre in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire shared that Christmastime is "our big income generator, like for every other theatre in the country" and "We've already heard from headteachers in the area that they won't be coming to the panto this year because it will be too difficult,"

If indoor performances with social distancing- which is set to be allowed later this month- are still in place by winter, it would bring the 457 seating capacity down to an audience of 140, which is not profitable for the theatre.

Knight shared: "That makes it completely unviable at our traditionally busiest period...If we don't have a good Christmas then we really struggle in January and February, which is our quietest time."

