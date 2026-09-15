Choreographer Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe Will Lead EBONY SCROOGE at Sadler's Wells East

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Ebony Scrooge, a retelling of Charles Dickens' famous novel A Christmas Carol blending hip hop, comedy and physical theatre, will return for 2026 with the show's creator, Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe, this time taking on the titular role in her first onstage role in 10 years.

A ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company and Sadler's Wells production, the first festive show at Sadler's Wells East which enjoyed sell-out success in 2025, Ebony Scrooge tells the story of a ruthless fashion designer who has cancelled Christmas. Surrounded by wealth, style and success, Ebony embarks on a journey to reconnect with her Caribbean roots, being visited by three ghosts along the way.

Ebony Scrooge was brought to life by east London born-and-raised choreographer Rhimes, Associate Artistic Director of ZooNation, whose career spans film, television and theatre, including choreography for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony. The show is a hugely personal one for Rhimes as it takes inspiration from her own experiences of redefining the festive season by reconnecting with her Caribbean roots, making her new capacity as the show's principal dancer for 2026 all the more poignant.

On bringing the show back to Sadler's Wells East for the 2026 season, and playing Ebony for the first time, Rhimes said: “It's so exciting to be having Ebony Scrooge come back to Sadler's Wells East! And even more so, to be actually in it! It's been over 10 years since doing a show like this and I'm looking forward to remembering what it feels like to physically tell a story people can feel. The team are awesome, the cast are talented and I can't wait to help inspire audiences who come in!”

Rhimes is joined in the cast by Deavion Brown, Shakara Brown, Hanna Dimtsu, Robert Dunkley-Gyimah, Sia Gbamoi, Megan Ingram, Andrew Jackson, Jackie Kibuka, Nethra Menon, Portia Oti, Shaq Shadare, Elijah Smith, and ZooNation Young Artists Training Scheme members Thea Petrie and Mikee Trice.

Returning members of the creative team include composer Michael 'Mikey J' Asante and lighting designer Charlie Morgan Jones, alongside original set designer Joanna Scotcher, whose design will be adapted for the 2026 remount by an Associate Set Designer. Original Costume Designer Natalie Pryce also returns as Costume Consultant.

As announced last week, a recording of the 2025 production of Ebony Scrooge will be able to stream free on demand exclusively for schools and home educators around the world on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage platform from 7 September 2026 to 31 January 2027.

Ebony Scrooge returns to Sadler's Wells East from 24 November 2026 – 3 January 2027.

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