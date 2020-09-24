Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chiswick Playhouse Launches SUNDAY SOUL With Sejal Keshwala, Grace Mouat, Aisha Jawando and More

SUNDAY SOUL will also feature Gemma Knight-Jones, Anoushka Lucas, Nikki Bentley and Fiona Carty!

Sep. 24, 2020  

Chiswick Playhouse has launched a new concert series named Sunday Soul, starring seven west end stars. The series will see performers including Sejal Keshwala, Grace Mouat, Aisha Jawando, Gemma Knight-Jones, Anoushka Lucas, Nikki Bentley and Fiona Carty take to the stage.

Sunday Soul is a journey into music that feeds our soul, performers will be exploring music that does just that in an intimate gig with musical direction from Tamara Saringer.

The series will begin in November with Sejal Keshwala on Sunday 8th November.

Wayne Glover-Stuart, Producer, comments, I am excited about Sunday Soul at the Chiswick Playhouse and privileged to welcome such incredible female talents to our stage and offer them the spotlight they deserve.

Chiswick Playhouse will be operating in a Covid secure way with reduced seating.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk

Chiswick Playhouse, 2 Bath Road, London W4 1LW


