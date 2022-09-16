Chickenshed's New Christmas Production is JACK

Meet Jack - the poor and disheartened character of this year's Chickenshed's Christmas show!



Jack, along with his exasperated mother and bothersome sibling, live in a tiny house in a run-down seaside town. Bullied and feeling outcast, Jack takes refuge in arcade games, playing them every day on a paint-stripped pier.



One day, instead of just playing the video game, Jack becomes a part of it. Suddenly Jack is lost within a magical world where some 'giant' challenges must be faced.



With the help of some unusual characters, met along the way, Jack must overcome these trials to complete the levels of 'The Beanstalk'.



Jack! is Chickenshed's exciting new production for 2022. Each performance is filled with original music, stunning sets and breath-taking designs.



With a cast of over 200 on stage for each performance, we guarantee an unforgettable festive theatrical experience for young and old alike.