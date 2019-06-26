Chichester Festival Theatre And Menier Chocolate Factory Present The London Premiere Of THE WATSONS

Chichester Festival Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory today announce the London première of Olivier Award-winner Laura Wade's The Watsons at the Menier - Wade received the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy for Home I'm Darling earlier this year. Directed by Samuel West, The Watsons played to critical acclaim at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2018. The production opens at the Menier on 30 September, with previews from 20 September, and runs until 16 November. Public booking opens on Wednesday 3 July at 9am, priority booking is open now.

What happens when the writer loses the plot?

Emma Watson is nineteen and new in town. She's been cut off by her rich aunt and dumped back in the family home. Emma and her sisters must marry, fast. If not, they face poverty, spinsterhood, or worse: an eternity with their boorish brother and his awful wife.

Luckily there are plenty of potential suitors to dance with, from flirtatious Tom Musgrave to castle-owning Lord Osborne, who's as awkward as he is rich.

So far so familiar. But there's a problem: Jane Austen didn't finish the story. Who will write Emma's happy ending now?

Based on her incomplete novel, this sparklingly witty play looks under the bonnet of Jane Austen and asks: what can characters do when their author abandons them?

