Cheer Up On Blue Monday With Great Deals On Uplifting West End Musicals!

Blue Monday (the third Monday in January) is traditionally known as the most depressing day of the year. The solution? Theatre, of course! Here are some of the best shows in London guaranteed to bust those blues and leave you smiling - and you won't pay any booking fees on these either!

OK, the premise isn't the cheeriest, but this musical is surprisingly uplifting. It shows how the generous inhabitants of a small town in Newfoundland invited plane passengers ­- stranded on 9/11 - into their hearts and homes. At a time of global strife and conflict, it's a welcome reminder of the very best of humanity.

This new stage musical version of the DreamWorks film follows Moses's journey to free the Israelites, sticking to his principles even when up against overwhelming odds. With music from Stephen Schwartz, this promises to be a stirring tale celebrating faith, bravery, and community.

Another Stephen Schwartz show, this retelling of the Oz story from the Wicked Witch's perspective speaks to many who feel judged, isolated, or misunderstood. Though it features plenty of adventure and romance, it's perhaps most remarkable for its portrayal of female friendship: two people overcoming their differences to enrich one another's lives.

Based on a true story, this heart-warming British musical follows a teenage boy who wants to wear a dress to his school dance. He faces plenty of challenges, but always has the stalwart support of his mum and best friend - and his courage in wanting to be his true self inspires everyone around him. We could all take a positive lesson from Jamie.

This is stylish escapism at its finest. Many people got the blues when they couldn't land tickets when it was at the Donmar Warehouse, and now they finally have the chance with the belated West End transfer! Josie Rourke's love letter to old Hollywood and film noir features a tantalising cast, too - including Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig, Theo James, and Vanessa Williams.

Boss getting you down? Enjoy watching these three female workmates turn the tables on theirs in satisfying slapstick fashion - all while delivering a rip-roaring country score by Dolly Parton. David Hasselhoff is part of the current cast, with Louise Redknapp and Brian Conley returning to the West End lineup in February and March respectively.

