Charlie Kristensen Becomes a Patron of ASA Theatre Arts and Accepts a Full-Time Place at Sylvia Young Theatre School

Charlie Kristensen, the 12-year-old multi-award-winning anti-bullying campaigner, stage and screen actor and presenter of #MusicalChairs online chat show, is enjoying a double celebration after becoming a Patron of ASA Theatre Arts and launching their Charlie Kristensen Scholarship, as well as accepting a full-time place to study at Sylvia Young Theatre School in London's West End.

Alana Shirley, CEO and Principal of ASA Theatre Arts which is based in the Midlands, said: "We are overjoyed to announce Charlie as our newest and youngest Patron. His passion, drive and individuality are at the heart of the ASA ethos and we are honoured to offer one young person the opportunity to train with us each year, under The Charlie Kristensen Scholarship. Having Charlie as a part of the ASA family, and to watch him achieve his dreams despite adversity, has filled us with immense pride and we hope that his mission will continue to inspire each one of our students."

Charlie attended classes with ASA's Vice Principal Georgia Nicholls when he moved to the UK from Australia, aged 5. ASA gave Charlie a safe, inclusive environment and a platform from which he could grow in confidence and develop the skills which have led to roles in the West End and on screen including leading roles in various Netflix animation series. Charlie now lives on the Surrey/Hampshire border, but he still returns regularly to visit ASA, whose Patrons include West End leading lady, Kerry Ellis.

Charlie said: "ASA was where I started my journey, and it holds a very special place in my heart. I couldn't be prouder or more honoured to be its Patron. The talent which ASA produces is very special, and I can't wait to watch it grow over the coming years. To have a scholarship awarded to a male identifying student, named after me, makes me realise that my story needs to keep getting told. I am truly privileged knowing that a career can start because of The Charlie Kristensen Scholarship."

Charlie is also absolutely thrilled to have been offered a full-time place at the renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School, starting in Autumn 2022, following a round of auditions and interviews. This specialist performing arts school offers a high level of academic and vocational studies.

Charlie said: "This has been a dream since #cheerupcharlie first started and I had the honour of meeting Sylvia. I truly think that this is the chance for me to be amongst other kids who accept me for me whilst still allowing me to learn academically and take my training to the next level. I am so excited to be starting this journey."

Charlie Kristensen started his '#CheerUpCharlie' campaign in 2019. Having been bullied severely for over 18 months, in part due to his love of performing, Charlie couldn't take any more. When he opened up to his performance coach West End actress Jacqueline Hughes, she rallied support from the theatre industry via Twitter. Hundreds of performers and creatives from the West End, Broadway and even Hollywood identified with Charlie's story, and inundated him with video messages of support. This led to backstage invitations and national media interviews including BBC Breakfast and Michael Ball's BBC Radio 2 show. Charlie then knew he wanted to channel his own traumatic experiences, and use the support he had received, to help him fight for others. He trained as an Ambassador for The Diana Award and in June 2021, he was recognised with the The Diana Award himself - the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. Earlier in 2021, Charlie's work was celebrated with a What's On Stage Angel Award, after being nominated by his theatrical peers for having gone above and beyond to provide joy in the midst of the pandemic.

Charlie now devotes over one hundred hours each month to help others by mentoring, campaigning, fundraising and raising awareness. His successes have included a fundraising gala #CheerUpCharlie - The Show at the Actors' Church, the release of a charity single performed alongside West End talent, the development of a musical theatre workshop in partnership with Nathaniel Morrison, and his popular weekly YouTube chat show, Musical Chairs, with guests including Matt Lucas, Gaby Roslin, Jodie Prenger, Faye Tozer, Baz Bamigboye, Lucie Jones, Alice Fearn, Gemma Knight Jones, Rob Madge, Aimie Atkinson, Rachel Tucker and many more.