Charing Cross Theatre Becomes the First West End Venue to Partially Reopen With the Return of The Players Bar

After three long months, Charing Cross Theatre will become the first West End venue to re-open, but only partially.



The Players Bar at the Charing Cross Theatre is opening again from Friday 10 July with 'Virtual-Lee' featuring Lee Ormsby on the keyboard every Friday and Saturday evening playing all your favourite show tune requests.



Adhering to the Government's current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists and staff at all times, the music will be played "live" but with a difference... Lee and friends will be playing on the Charing Cross Theatre stage, and their music will be streamed live into the upstairs bar, with TV monitors throughout.



On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Lee's friends, Jimmy Goodwin, Sean Keating, Nick Reeve and Alan Taemur will be performing. (Check the theatre website for full schedule).



Steven M. Levy, Managing Director, said: "The Players Bar with its non stop show tunes has long been a late night home for West End musical theatre performers and fans. After three months of Lockdown we have decided that we need to bring music and entertainment back to the West End even if we can't have audiences in our theatre right now - and we hope the West End will return."



The post-Lockdown hours of The Player's Bar will initially be:

Wednesday - Saturday 9.00pm - 2.30am with "live" music from 10.00pm



Table reservations can be made via email: manager@charingcrosstheatre.co.uk athough they are not required.



