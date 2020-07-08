Chancellor Rishi Sunak to Cut VAT as Part of Plan to Prevent Mass Unemployment

Article Pixel Jul. 8, 2020  

BBC News has reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will cut VAT on hospitality as part of a £30bn plan to prevent mass unemployment in the UK due to the health crisis.

Watch the video below:

When the furlough scheme ends in October, the government will pay firms a £1,000 bonus for every staff member kept on for three months.

Sunak also announced a plan to give 50% off to people dining out in August. He told MPs he will cut VAT on food, accommodation and attractions from 20% to 5%.

He shared:

"If you're an employer and you bring back someone who was furloughed - and continuously employ them through to January - we'll pay you a £1,000 bonus per employee.

"It's vital people aren't just returning for the sake of it - they need to be doing decent work.

"So for businesses to get the bonus, the employee must be paid at least £520 on average, in each month from November to the end of January - the equivalent of the lower earnings limit in National Insurance."

Read the full story HERE.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • New Broadway League Website Spotlights Theatrical Careers