Category And Voting Changes Announced for 2020 Olivier Awards

The Society of London Theatre's board has announced changes to the voting procedures and some categories at the annual Olivier Awards.

The changes, which will go into effect at the 2020 awards, include the exclusion of the Best Comedy, Best Entertainment, and Family categories.

The three groupings will now be merged into two categories, Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Family Show.

The 2020 awards will mark the first time youth theatre will be recognized in its own category at the Olivier Awards.

Family productions will now be judged by a panel of ten people, made up of five adults and five children. Three of the pairs will include theatre professionals, and two will be comprised of members of the general public.

The Outstanding Achievement In Music category has also undergone alterations and will reappear next year as Best Original Score or New Orchestrations.





