Casting Announced For the UK Premiere Of C-O-N-T-A-C-T

The immersive outdoor performance opens on Monday 31st August 2020.

Aria Entertainment and WEF Productions have announced full casting for the UK premiere of C-o-n-t-a-c-t, an immersive outdoor performance with a 3D sound design which audiences will listen to on their own headphones, opening on Monday 31st August 2020.

The play will see performances from Charles Angiama (The Exonerated, Hope Mill Theatre; My Week with Marilyn), Louis Bernard (Radieuse Vermine, Théâtre Montparnasse), Chloe Gentles (Beautiful - The Carol King Musical), Max Gold (Endeavour; Poldark), Richard Heap (Buried Child, National Theatre; The Summer Before Everything, Menagerie Theatre), Aoife Kennan (ITV's Victoria; For Services Rendered, Jermyn Street Theatre), Katja Quist (Earthquakes In London, Bristol Old Vic) and Laura White (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End and UK Tour). The cast will alternate between three London locations; Tower Bridge, Greenwich and Clapham Common.

C-o-n-t-a-c-t brings together a creative team of international talent including Director Samuel Sené, Book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, Music and Sound Designer Cyril Barbessol and Associate Director Bronagh Lagan.

Originally created by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain and premiering in France with French production company Musidrama over the summer in a world where social distancing became the 'new normal', this timely story of a moving and unexpected encounter explores the themes of mental health and anxiety through the eyes of Sarah as she is approached by someone she believes to be a stranger. She discovers that he can hear her thoughts but how? Who is this man? Dive into her mind in this unique sensory and immersive new show and experience theatre like never before.

The show will run for 50 minutes without an interval and audiences will download the audio from the app which is a completely new piece of technology which synchronizes the spectators and actors, allowing the show to play with theatrical concepts and a new form of dramaturgy. Audiences of no more than 15 per show will purchase their tickets online and will then receive a link to download the app which will provide the exact location.

Tickets can be purchased via TodayTix or the C-o-n-t-a-c-t website.

