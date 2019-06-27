Casting Announced For WARHEADS At Park Theatre

True Maverick Media will bring their thought-provoking production, Warheads to Park Theatre. The piece, which is based on the story of writer and lead actor Taz Skylar's best friend, shines a light on PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) in young soldiers. The production runs from 15th August - 7th September, with the official press night being held on Friday 16th August at 7pm.

Upon return from his first tour of Afghanistan, 19-year-old Miles Weppler isn't quite himself. Noises don't sound the same. People don't look the same. Pizza doesn't taste the same. The harder he tries to act normal, the harder it gets to be normal. And all his loved ones' attempts to help him just keep making things worse.

Through the eyes of his therapist he's just a lost boy. Through the eyes of his girlfriend he's a stubborn and sometimes scary man. Through the eyes of his best friend, he's paranoid. And through the not-so-best friend's eyes, Weppler's just a d*ck.

Warheads oscillates between multiple timelines, with the audience given a glimpse into Miles' life before he signed up to the army and the man he becomes post-war. We get an intimate view of what motivates a young man towards the military, and why he wants to stay at any cost.

The cast and production team are working closely with Eden Orfanos-Shoro, an art psychotherapist who has been conducting trauma informed expressive arts workshops. Eden, who has treated many PTSD sufferers, also acts as dramaturg on the production.

Writer and lead actor Taz Skylar said:

"PTSD is always portrayed as a man's illness. I wanted people to see how it affects boys and girls. Boys and girls that are old enough to go to war, but not old enough to play 'Call Of Duty'. Boys and girls who are old enough to shoot guns, but not old enough to drink a beer. Boys like my best friend."

Warheads stars Klariza Clayton, Joseph Connolly, Sophie Couch, Craig Fairbrass, Hassan Najib and Taz Skylar, with spoken word from Suli Breaks.

Taz Skylar, who wrote the play, also plays the lead role of Miles Weppler. Taz played Dawes in The Kill Team (Oscilloscope Pictures), directed by two-time Oscar nominated Dan Krauss. Other credits include Jason in Villain (Ascendant Films) opposite Craig Fairbrass, and The Deal (Electric Entertainment), both due to be released soon.

Klariza Clayton plays Tena, Miles' girlfriend. Klariza is perhaps best known for playing the role of Sam opposite Dani Harmer in Dani's House (CBBC). She also played Luke Pasqualino's character's sister, Karen in Skins (E4); Joy in House of Anubis (Nickelodeon) and Holly in Lovesick (Netflix). Other credits include the lead role in feature film Suicide Club (Wild Eye Releasing) and Shaz in Harry Brown (Lionsgate).

Craig Fairbass plays Deeks, Miles' army capatain. Craig is best known for his roles as Dan Sullivan in EastEnders (BBC) and Pat Tate in the Rise of the Footsoldier (Optimum Releasing) film series. Craig has also had notable roles in Cliffhanger (TriStar Pictures); White Noise: The Light (Rogue Pictures); The Bank Job (Lionsgate); Devil's Playground (E1 Entertainment); St George's Day (Metrodome) and Breakdown (Soda Pictures).

Sophie Couch plays Phillipa, Miles' inexperienced therapist. Sophie trained at Rose Bruford College before joining the National Youth Theatre. Last year she played 'Two' in James Fritz's The Fall (Southwark Playhouse). Warheads marks Sophie's professional stage debut.

Hassan Najib plays Mory, Miles' best friend. Hassan's most recent credits include Tortoise (NYT) and Zigga Zagger (NYT).

Joseph Connolly plays the role of Tembe, Miles' girlfriend's adopted brother, and Miles' arch rival. Joseph studied at the University of West London and is a recent graduate of ALT. Warheads marks his professional acting debut.

Suli Breaks provides spoken word for the production. He is best known for his spoken word videos on his YouTube channel 'sulibreezy', with hits including 'Why I Hate School but Love Education' and 'I Will Not Let an Exam Result Decide My Fate'.

Warheads is directed by Toby Clarke. Toby trained as a writer and director at the Central school of speech and drama, before joining the National Youth Theatre as 'Playing Up Manager'. He worked as the head of performing arts at Oval house for three years. Toby has directed at National Theatre Studios and Pleasance Theatre, and has worked extensively with The Donmar Warehouse and The Lyric Hammersmith. He is also the founder of ALT actor training.

