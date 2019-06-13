Casting Announced For FALSETTOS At The Other Palace

The Daily Mail has announced casting for a forthcoming production of Falsettos at The Other Palace Theatre in London's West End.

Matt Cardle (Mendel), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Trina), Daniel Boys (Marvin), Oliver Savile (Whizzer), Natasha J. Barnes (Cordelia), Gemma K. Jones (Charlotte) have all been announced as part of the tight knit family of the show.

The production, directed and choreographed by Tara Wilkinson, is set to begin performances at The Other Palace on August 30.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.





