Casting Announced For ABBA MANIA's West End Return Next Month

Casting has been announced for the anticipated return of ABBA MANIA in the West End. Acclaimed performers Rhiannon Porter (Finalist, Eurovision: You Decide 2018; Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Production, O2 Arena), JoJo Desmond (Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake; Lead Vocalist, Doctor Who Live, UK Arena Tour), Edward Handoll (BIG The Musical, West End; Saturday Night Fever, UK Tour), and Loucas Hajiantoni (One Night of Tina, European Tour) will step into the platform heels of one of the most famous pop supergroups of all time. This incredible ensemble will take to the spotlight at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 21st May 2021, marking the production's West End return after 19 years.

Also joining the production will be previous ABBA MANIA cast members Tamsin Stewart (Romeo & Juliet The Musical, West End; Taboo, West End) and Duncan Walsh Atkins (Musical Director, Showstopper: The Improvised Musical) in the roles of Director and Choreographer and Musical Supervisor, respectively. They will both be dusting off their flares and saying 'Thank You For The Music' as they return to celebrate an evening of Euro-nostalgia.

Supporting the cast will be the magnificent ABBA MANIA band who have delighted audiences across the world. Paul Gregory (The Book of Mormon, West End, UK and international tour; The Lion King, UK tour) will lead on drums with Dan Hall (The Drifters, UK and Ireland tour; The Blues Brothers, UK and Japan tour) on bass guitar and Anders Rye (The Blues Brothers, UK and Ireland tour; Rat Pack, world tour) on guitar.

The perfect party as we head out of lockdown, ABBA MANIA brings to life ABBA's last ever concert in an exhilarating two-hour production celebrating the timeless joy of their songs. Featuring the Swedish supergroup's irresistible music, fantastic costumes and electrifying staging, this concert is perfect for life-long ABBA fans and newcomers alike. Dig out your platforms and enjoy all your favourite hits including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Waterloo, Fernando, Does Your Mother Know, Super Trouper and many more.

ABBA MANIA has delighted more than three million audience members since its formation in 1999, performing over 3,000 live shows in 30 countries across the world - from Germany to Tahititi, Sweden to Venezuela, USA to Australia. For the first time since 2002, West End audiences will have the opportunity to relive the iconic era when ABBA ruled the airwaves.

Cast member, Rhiannon Porter, comments, "I'm so excited to slip into my platform heels and transform into the incredible world of the pop supergroup we all know and love. After a year of silence on the West End, we can't wait to bring audiences the perfect tonic to the past year with a night of electrifying music, dancing and energy."

Following its West End season ABBA MANIA will tour as part of Sounds In The Grounds and The Legends Festival, followed by a full UK tour this autumn. There will also be a 55-date US tour, a debut Russian tour and a 25-date arena tour in France throughout 2021 and 2022.

For more information on the Covid-safety regulations, please head to http://www.shaftesburytheatre.com/your-visit/safety-measures-2/.

Tickets are available priced from £14.50 - £50.80 plus booking fees at shaftesburytheatre.com