Cast and Further Dates Set For UK Tour of EDWARD SCISSORHANDS

The full cast and additional tour dates for EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, devised, directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne. The production will open on 20 November 2023 at Theatre Royal, Plymouth before playing The Lowry Salford, Sadler’s Wells (5 December 2023 – 20 January 2024), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Liverpool Empire, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Bristol Hippodrome, Mayflower Theatre Southampton, Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff, Newcastle Theatre Royal, The Alhambra Bradford, Norwich Theatre Royal, Hull New Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Theatre and King’s Theatre Glasgow.

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS will star Liam Mower and Stephen Murray as Edward Scissorhands with Katrina Lyndon and Ashley Shaw as Kim Boggs. Featuring Kerry Biggin, Etta Murfitt and Mami Tomotani as Peg Boggs and Glenn Graham and Dominic North as Bill Boggs. Benjamin Barlow Bazeley and Ben Brown will play Jim Upton with Stephanie Billers, Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw as Joyce Monroe and James Lovell, Luke Murphy and Reece Causton as her husband, George.

Completing the cast are Andrew Ashton, Jade Copas, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Anna Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Molly Shaw-Downie, Megan Ferguson, Savannah Ffrench, Christina Gibbs, Sophia Hurdley, Aristide Lyons, Xholindi Muci, Barnaby Quarendon, Edwin Ray, Holly Saw, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Sotiya (this year’s New Adventures Emerging Artist) and Carrie Willis.

Matthew Bourne said today “Never has the story of Edward Scissorhands been more timely. In an era when uniqueness and identity is both celebrated and reviled, its story of how we treat anyone who appears to be different in our communities is as poignant and relevant as when my dear friend Caroline Thompson wrote the screenplay for Tim Burton’s legendary movie fable some 33 years ago. Once again I am truly indebted to Caroline, Tim Burton and Danny Elfman for trusting us with their beloved tale. In fact, New Adventures is the only company in the world that performs Edward Scissorhands as a theatrical spectacle. One of the joys of our show is the generational casting. Our town of Harmony USA is made up of six families, a Mother, a Father, a Son and a Daughter (though this year we have also added a same-sex parent family for the first time). This gives us a wonderful opportunity to support younger dancers, many of whom have been nurtured in our talent development programmes, but also to work, once again, with many former New Adventures stars, in the roles of the Mums and Dads! New Adventures truly is a family and never more so than in this production. I’m particularly delighted that my Associate Artistic Director, Etta Murfitt is returning to the stage in her created role as “Peg Boggs” and our New Adventures Take Part Creative Director, and original “Kim” in this production, Kerry Biggin will also return to the show to also play “Peg”. I’m thrilled to welcome “Edward” back for our 2023/4 season to spread his message of joy, creativity and acceptance”.

Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of EDWARD SCISSORHANDS has carved a place in the hearts of audiences world-wide since its premiere in 2005. Following sell out performances in America, Australia, Korea, Japan and Europe, it had its first major revival in 2014 and now returns to UK theatres for the first time in 9 years.

Based on the classic Tim Burton movie and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Bourne and his company, New Adventures return to this witty, bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.

In a castle high on a hill lives Edward; a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies, he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family. Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within?

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS is devised, directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, with new music and arrangements by Terry Davies based on themes from the motion picture score composed by Danny Elfman. The show is based on the original motion picture by arrangement with 20th Century Studios, with original story and motion picture directed by Tim Burton, and original screenplay, story and co-adaptation by Caroline Thompson. The set and costumes designed by Lez Brotherston, lighting designed by Howard Harrison and sound designed by Paul Groothuis. By Special Arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.

Tour Dates

Monday 20 November – Saturday 25 November

Theatre Royal Plymouth Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 28 November – Saturday 2 December

The Lowry, Salford Www.thelowry.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 5 December – Saturday 20 January 2024

Sadler’s Wells, London Www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale Now

2024

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 January

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury – Www.marlowetheatre.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 30 January – Saturday 3 February

Milton Keynes Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

On Sale Now

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 February

Birmingham Hippodrome - Https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 February

New Victoria Theatre, Woking - Www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

On Sale Now

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 February

Liverpool Empire - Www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

On Sale Now

Tuesday 27 February – Saturday 2 March

Theatre Royal, Nottingham – Www.trch.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 March

Bristol Hippodrome­ - Www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome

On Sale Now

Wednesday 13 – Saturday 16 March

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton - Www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 March

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff - Www.wmc.org.uk

On Sale Now

Wednesday 27 March – Saturday 6 April

Newcastle Theatre Royal - Www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 April

The Alhambra, Bradford - Www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 April

Norwich Theatre Royal – Www.norwichtheatre.org

On Sale Now

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 April

Hull New Theatre - Www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 May

Edinburgh Festival Theatre – Www.capitaltheatres.com

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 May

King’s Theatre, Glasgow - Www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-glasgow

On Sale Now