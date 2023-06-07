Cast and Creatives Revealed For GHOST LIGHT: A New Musical

Ghost Light will play at The Hope Theatre between July 11th 2023 - July 29th 2023.

Ghost Light, the new musical by Molly O'Gorman playing at the Hope Theatre next month, has announced its cast and creative team.

Ghost Light tells the Moran Sisters captured the hearts of a generation when they were children. Then Charley disappeared from the limelight, and Kat kept going, trapped in an abusive marriage. When Charley returns and sees what has happened to her sister, she has to face up to abandoning her sister, and the new life she might have to sacrifice to help her.

The role of Kat will by played by Shannon Davidson, whilst the role of Charley will be reprised by Annie Thorpe, who played her whilst the show was in development at the Golden Goose Theatre earlier this year. The role of David, Kat's husband, will be played by Simon Mulligan.

Elena Yianni and Molly O'Gorman, director and writer/musical director, will continue in their roles from earlier this year. Joining them will be choreographer Ellie Councell and stage manager Jamie Burchell. Technician Frankie Martini will also be reprising her role from earlier this year.

Ghost Light is a new musical about child stardom and the treatment of women and girls in the public eye, shining a harsh light on addiction and abuse, but it is also a story of love that survives, no matter the odds.

Writer/composer Molly O'Gorman and director Elena Yianni feel compelled to tell this story because it is all around us; the long-running abuse of Britney Spears, of Jenette McCurdy and many of her co-stars, the #MeToo movement, the death of Caroline Flack, and the epidemic of femicide and domestic violence that is sensationalised in our media. Ghost Light shines a harsh light on how abuse is facilitated, and asks how we can break the cycle of cruelty.

Ghost Light will play at The Hope Theatre between July 11th 2023 - July 29th 2023

Tickets here: Click Here




