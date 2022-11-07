Cast and Creatives Announced For HEY DUGGEE The Live Theatre Show

The full cast and the creative team for the all-new Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been revealed as the show prepares for its world premiere next month.

In the first-ever stage adaptation of the hit CBeebies show, actor Benedict Hastings takes the role of loveable TV character Duggee and the show's narrator. Benedict's credits include Zog - Freckle Productions, We're Going On A Bear Hunt and What The Ladybird Heard - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies - RSC. The Squirrels are: Jane Crawshaw as Norrie (Doctor Dolittle UK tour, Sarah And Duck's Big Top Birthday UK tour), Kaidyn Niall Hinds as Happy (Marty And The Party UK tour, Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show workshop), Clarke Joseph-Edwards as Roly (The Very Hungry Caterpillar UK tour, Charlie And Lola's Best Bestest Play! international tour), Vinnie Monachello as Tag (Bedknobs And Broomsticks UK tour, In The Night Garden UK tour), and Sarah Palmer as Betty (Oi Frog & Friends! Live - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment).

Joining them at the Clubhouse will be Lunga Anele-Skosana (The Witches - Warner Bros) playing Mrs Weaver, Hennie, Chew Chew and more. Understudies are actor Charlie Daniells (Sarah and Duck tour - CBeebies, His Dark Materials - BBC and The Last Bus - Netflix) and making their professional debut are Elliott Samuels and Shakira Alleyne.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show was announced in June, and will be taking Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends to no fewer than 37 venues across the UK and Ireland, with the brand-new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

The live show will preview at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week run at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (London) from December 14. The tour will then run through to late August 2023.

The smash hit CBeebies series will be brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show, which has been adapted for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety - Royal And Derngate, Romeo And Duet - ITV) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz ­- Hope Mill Theatre, artistic director Actors Touring Company).

Additionally, Vikki is musical supervisor and arranger and Matthew is also director for the production.

Completing the creative team are: Puppet designer/puppetry director Yvonne Stone (Oi Frog & Friends! Live - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, The Smeds And The Smoos, Room On The Broom, The Gruffalo's Child - Tall Stories, War Horse - National Theatre), puppet co-designer Daisy Beattie, lighting designer Ciarán Cunningham (Silence - Donmar Warehouse, An Unfinished Man - Yard Theatre), set and costume designer Jacqueline Trousdale (Demon Dentist, Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy - Birmingham Stage Company), projection designer George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim Old Friends - Sondheim Theatre, Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t - UK tour, SIX - London and Broadway), sound designer Rob Bettle (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment), choreographer Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Dick Whittington - National Theatre) and associate director Helena Middleton (Mog The Forgetful Cat­ - Royal And Derngate/The Old Vic, The Wardrobe Ensemble).

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC Studios and Studio AKA creation has won six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children's show on BBC iPlayer in 2021 and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

For more information and tickets, visit www.heyduggeelive.com

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW TOUR DATES

Sat 3 - Sat 10 Dec: Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

Wed 14 Dec - Sun 8 Jan: London, Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

Thu 12 - Sun 15 Jan: Bradford, St George's Hall

Fri 20 - Sun 22 Jan: Darlington, Hippodrome

Fri 27 - Sun 29 Jan: Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Thu 2 - Sat 4 Feb: Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Tue 7 - Wed 8 Feb: Brighton, Theatre Royal

Fri 10 - Sat 11 Feb: Plymouth, Theatre Royal

Tue 14 - Wed 15 Feb: Peterborough, New Theatre

Sat 18 - Sun 19 Feb: Canterbury, The Marlowe

Tue 21 - Wed 22 Feb: Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Sat 25 - Sun 26 Feb: Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

Fri 10 - Sun 12 Mar: Stoke, Regent Theatre

Thu 16 - Sat 18 Mar: Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

Fri 24 - Sun 26 Mar: Salford, The Lowry (Lyric)

Mon 3 - Tue 4 Apr: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Fri 7 - Sat 8 Apr: Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Mon 10 - Wed 12 Apr: Birmingham, Town Hall

Fri 14 - Sat 15 Apr: Leicester, Curve

Thu 20 - Sat 22 Apr: Bath, The Forum

Mon 1 - Sat 6 May: Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Sat 13 - Sun 14 May: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 18 - Sun 21 May: Newcastle, Theatre Royal

Thu 25 - Sat 27 May: Glasgow, King's Theatre

Wed 31 May - Sun 4 Jun: Kingston Upon Thames, Rose Theatre

Thu 15 - Sun 18 Jun: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Thu 22 - Sun 25 Jun: Bromley, Churchill Theatre

Thu 29 Jun - Sun 2 Jul: York, Theatre Royal

Wed 5 - Thu 6 Jul: Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

Sat 8 - Sun 9 Jul: Inverness, Eden Court

Thu 13 - Sun 16 Jul: Truro, Hall For Cornwall

Wed 19 - Sat 22 Jul: Leeds, Grand Theatre

Wed 26 - Thu 27 Jul: Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

Sat 29 - Sun 30 Jul: Blackpool, Opera House

Thu 3 - Sun 6 Aug: Coventry, Belgrade Theatre

Thu 17 - Sun 20 Aug: Chester, Storyhouse

Thu 24 - Sun 27 Aug: Swansea, Grand Theatre