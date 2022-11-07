Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast and Creatives Announced For HEY DUGGEE The Live Theatre Show

The tour kicks off next month in Southampton.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Cast and Creatives Announced For HEY DUGGEE The Live Theatre Show

The full cast and the creative team for the all-new Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been revealed as the show prepares for its world premiere next month.

In the first-ever stage adaptation of the hit CBeebies show, actor Benedict Hastings takes the role of loveable TV character Duggee and the show's narrator. Benedict's credits include Zog - Freckle Productions, We're Going On A Bear Hunt and What The Ladybird Heard - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies - RSC. The Squirrels are: Jane Crawshaw as Norrie (Doctor Dolittle UK tour, Sarah And Duck's Big Top Birthday UK tour), Kaidyn Niall Hinds as Happy (Marty And The Party UK tour, Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show workshop), Clarke Joseph-Edwards as Roly (The Very Hungry Caterpillar UK tour, Charlie And Lola's Best Bestest Play! international tour), Vinnie Monachello as Tag (Bedknobs And Broomsticks UK tour, In The Night Garden UK tour), and Sarah Palmer as Betty (Oi Frog & Friends! Live - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment).

Joining them at the Clubhouse will be Lunga Anele-Skosana (The Witches - Warner Bros) playing Mrs Weaver, Hennie, Chew Chew and more. Understudies are actor Charlie Daniells (Sarah and Duck tour - CBeebies, His Dark Materials - BBC and The Last Bus - Netflix) and making their professional debut are Elliott Samuels and Shakira Alleyne.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show was announced in June, and will be taking Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends to no fewer than 37 venues across the UK and Ireland, with the brand-new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

The live show will preview at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week run at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall (London) from December 14. The tour will then run through to late August 2023.

The smash hit CBeebies series will be brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show, which has been adapted for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety - Royal And Derngate, Romeo And Duet - ITV) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz ­- Hope Mill Theatre, artistic director Actors Touring Company).

Additionally, Vikki is musical supervisor and arranger and Matthew is also director for the production.

Completing the creative team are: Puppet designer/puppetry director Yvonne Stone (Oi Frog & Friends! Live - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, The Smeds And The Smoos, Room On The Broom, The Gruffalo's Child - Tall Stories, War Horse - National Theatre), puppet co-designer Daisy Beattie, lighting designer Ciarán Cunningham (Silence - Donmar Warehouse, An Unfinished Man - Yard Theatre), set and costume designer Jacqueline Trousdale (Demon Dentist, Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy - Birmingham Stage Company), projection designer George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim Old Friends - Sondheim Theatre, Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t - UK tour, SIX - London and Broadway), sound designer Rob Bettle (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment), choreographer Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World - Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Dick Whittington - National Theatre) and associate director Helena Middleton (Mog The Forgetful Cat­ - Royal And Derngate/The Old Vic, The Wardrobe Ensemble).

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC Studios and Studio AKA creation has won six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children's show on BBC iPlayer in 2021 and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

For more information and tickets, visit www.heyduggeelive.com

HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW TOUR DATES

Sat 3 - Sat 10 Dec: Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

Wed 14 Dec - Sun 8 Jan: London, Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

Thu 12 - Sun 15 Jan: Bradford, St George's Hall

Fri 20 - Sun 22 Jan: Darlington, Hippodrome

Fri 27 - Sun 29 Jan: Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Thu 2 - Sat 4 Feb: Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Tue 7 - Wed 8 Feb: Brighton, Theatre Royal

Fri 10 - Sat 11 Feb: Plymouth, Theatre Royal

Tue 14 - Wed 15 Feb: Peterborough, New Theatre

Sat 18 - Sun 19 Feb: Canterbury, The Marlowe

Tue 21 - Wed 22 Feb: Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Sat 25 - Sun 26 Feb: Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

Fri 10 - Sun 12 Mar: Stoke, Regent Theatre

Thu 16 - Sat 18 Mar: Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

Fri 24 - Sun 26 Mar: Salford, The Lowry (Lyric)

Mon 3 - Tue 4 Apr: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Fri 7 - Sat 8 Apr: Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Mon 10 - Wed 12 Apr: Birmingham, Town Hall

Fri 14 - Sat 15 Apr: Leicester, Curve

Thu 20 - Sat 22 Apr: Bath, The Forum

Mon 1 - Sat 6 May: Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Sat 13 - Sun 14 May: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 18 - Sun 21 May: Newcastle, Theatre Royal

Thu 25 - Sat 27 May: Glasgow, King's Theatre

Wed 31 May - Sun 4 Jun: Kingston Upon Thames, Rose Theatre

Thu 15 - Sun 18 Jun: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Thu 22 - Sun 25 Jun: Bromley, Churchill Theatre

Thu 29 Jun - Sun 2 Jul: York, Theatre Royal

Wed 5 - Thu 6 Jul: Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

Sat 8 - Sun 9 Jul: Inverness, Eden Court

Thu 13 - Sun 16 Jul: Truro, Hall For Cornwall

Wed 19 - Sat 22 Jul: Leeds, Grand Theatre

Wed 26 - Thu 27 Jul: Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

Sat 29 - Sun 30 Jul: Blackpool, Opera House

Thu 3 - Sun 6 Aug: Coventry, Belgrade Theatre

Thu 17 - Sun 20 Aug: Chester, Storyhouse

Thu 24 - Sun 27 Aug: Swansea, Grand Theatre




Tom Ward Embarks On First UK Tour This Year Photo
Tom Ward Embarks On First UK Tour This Year
Fresh from his celebrated debut appearance on BBC's Live at the Apollo and a smash hit, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tom Ward embarks on his first UK tour. His favourite themes are all here: love, music, living in a house...But now he's venturing out beyond his beloved suburbs to take on the planet, mental health & gender politics.
Dudley Zoo and Castle Continue To Help Make Grand Theatre A Roaring Success Photo
Dudley Zoo and Castle Continue To Help Make Grand Theatre A Roaring Success
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Dudley Zoo & Castle announced a continuation to a partnership that sees two family-friendly attractions unite – the popular 85 year-old zoo and the annual family pantomime - a tradition that spans 128 years at the theatre.
LHK Productions to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Stiwt Theatre in December Photo
LHK Productions to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Stiwt Theatre in December
LHK Productions will present Beauty and the Beast at Stiwt Theatre from Friday 9th - Saturday 31st December 2022.
Crissy Rock To Star In PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure At The Malthouse Theatre Photo
Crissy Rock To Star In PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure At The Malthouse Theatre
PETER PAN: A Musical Adventure, with music and lyrics by Olivier award-winning songwriting duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, HONK!, Half a Sixpence) and book by Willis Hall (Billy Liar) will be presented in a new production at Canterbury's Malthouse Theatre in Spring 2023 starring Crissy Rock (ITV's Benidorm) as The Storyteller!

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at PleasanceDIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at Pleasance
November 7, 2022

The brand-new show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has extended its London run at Pleasance Theatre.  Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy – this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless. 
The Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond CelebrationThe Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond Celebration
November 7, 2022

The Royal presents A Diamond Celebration, a special programme to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. This celebration will also be broadcast live to cinemas around the world on Wednesday 16th November and encore screenings on Saturday 19th November.
KING LEAR Will Be Reimagined as a Music Drama Starring Sir John TomlinsonKING LEAR Will Be Reimagined as a Music Drama Starring Sir John Tomlinson
November 7, 2022

Sir John Tomlinson, one of the UK's foremost opera singers, stars in The Shackled King, a new dramatic work by the British composer John Casken based on Shakespeare's King Lear. It receives its London première at Wigmore Hall on 26 January 2023. The Shackled King, a 50-minute drama for bass, mezzo-soprano and ensemble, also stars Rozanna Madylus as Lear's daughter Cordelia, her sisters, Goneril and Regan, and the Fool.
Casting And Further Dates Announced For VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIALCasting And Further Dates Announced For VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL
November 7, 2022

Due to popular demand, a further six performances have been confirmed for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial
CYANIDE AT 5 Comes to the King's Head Theatre This MonthCYANIDE AT 5 Comes to the King's Head Theatre This Month
November 7, 2022

Written in 1996 by dissident Czech playwright and novelist Pavel Kohout, whose experiences inspired two Tom Stoppard plays, Cyanide at 5 is the unfolding of a meeting between two women: a novelist and a seeming fan. Zofia, a writer whose only novel has made her rich and famous, is flattered by a visit from Irene, a younger Jewish woman whose mother was a victim of the Holocaust.